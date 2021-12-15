PostCSS plugin to minify CSS using CSSO (a CSS minifier with structural optimizations).
Under the hood, the plugin converts
PostCSS AST into
CSSO's AST, optimises it and converts back. The plugin uses
PostCSS's input AST nodes (or their clones) on back convertation, so the shape of the original
PostCSS's nodes is preserved after the compression in most cases (e.g. properties added by other plugins aren't lost). This approach makes it possible to achieve great performance and correct source maps generation.
The performance of
postcss-csso is approximately the same as
CSSO has itself (see
CSSO numbers in minifiers comparison table).
If you have any difficulties with the output of this plugin, please use the CSSO tracker.
npm install postcss-csso
import postcss from 'postcss';
import csso from 'postcss-csso';
// CommonJS:
// const csso = require('postcss-csso');
postcss([
csso
])
.process('.a { color: #FF0000; } .b { color: rgba(255, 0, 0, 1) }')
.then((result) => {
console.log(result.css);
// .a,.b{color:red}
});
Plugin takes the same options as
compress() method of CSSO with no exception.
postcss([
csso({ restructure: false })
])
.process('.a { color: #FF0000; } .b { color: rgba(255, 0, 0, 1) }')
.then((result) => {
console.log(result.css);
// .a{color:red}.b{color:red}
});
Using in
postcss.config.js:
import csso from 'postcss-csso';
export const plugins = [
csso({
restructure: false
})
];
MIT