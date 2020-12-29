This plugin allows the user to define and output critical CSS using custom atRules, and/or custom CSS properties. Critical CSS may be output to one or more files, as defined within the plugin options and/or within the CSS. Depending on the plugin options used, processed CSS may be left unchanged, or critical CSS may be removed from it.
npm install postcss-critical-css --save
An example is available in this repo. See the
/example directory, and use the command
npm run example to test it out.
All examples given below show the input CSS and the critical CSS that is output from it. Note that the input CSS will remain unchanged, unless
preserve is set to
false in the plugin options. Use
npm run example to see how this works.
@critical atRule
/* In foo.css */
@critical;
.foo {
border: 3px solid gray;
display: flex;
padding: 1em;
}
Will output:
/* In critical.css */
.foo {
border: 3px solid gray;
display: flex;
padding: 1em;
}
@critical atRule with a custom file path
/* In foo.css */
@critical bar.css;
.foo {
border: 3px solid gray;
display: flex;
padding: 1em;
}
Will output:
/* In bar.css */
.foo {
border: 3px solid gray;
display: flex;
padding: 1em;
}
@critical atRule with a subset of styles
/* In foo.css */
.foo {
border: 3px solid gray;
display: flex;
padding: 1em;
}
@critical {
.bar {
border: 10px solid gold;
color: gold;
}
}
Will output:
/* In critical.css */
.bar {
border: 10px solid gold;
color: gold;
}
critical-selector
/* In foo.css */
.foo {
critical-selector: this;
border: 3px solid gray;
display: flex;
padding: 1em;
}
Will output:
/* In critical.css */
.foo {
border: 3px solid gray;
display: flex;
padding: 1em;
}
critical-selector, with a custom selector.
/* In foo.css */
.foo {
critical-selector: .bar;
border: 3px solid gray;
display: flex;
padding: 1em;
}
Will output:
/* In critical.css */
.bar {
border: 3px solid gray;
display: flex;
padding: 1em;
}
critical-filename
/* in foo.css */
.foo {
critical-selector: this;
critical-filename: secondary-critical.css;
border: 3px solid gray;
display: flex;
padding: 1em;
}
Will output:
/* In secondary-critical.css */
.foo {
border: 3px solid gray;
display: flex;
padding: 1em;
}
critical-selector, with value
scope
This allows the user to output the entire scope of a module, including children.
/* in foo.css */
.foo {
critical-selector: scope;
border: 3px solid gray;
display: flex;
padding: 1em;
}
.foo a {
color: blue;
text-decoration: none;
}
Will output:
/* In critical.css */
.foo {
border: 3px solid gray;
display: flex;
padding: 1em;
}
.foo a {
color: blue;
text-decoration: none;
}
The plugin takes a single object as its only parameter. The following properties are valid:
|Arg
|Type
|Description
|Default
outputPath
string
|Path to which critical CSS should be output
|Current working directory
outputDest
string
|Default critical CSS file name
"critical.css"
preserve
boolean
|Whether or not to remove selectors from primary CSS document once they've been marked as critical. This should prevent duplication of selectors across critical and non-critical CSS.
true
minify
boolean
|Minify output CSS?
true