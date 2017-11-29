PostCSS Copy Assets

PostCSS plugin to copy assets referenced by relative url() s into a build directory, while keeping their sub-directory hierarchy.

Installation

npm install postcss-copy-assets

Example

Usage

var copyAssets = require ( 'postcss-copy-assets' ); postcss( [ copyAssets({ base : 'dist' }) ], { to : 'dist/css/foo.css' } );

Input

.icon { background : url ( "../../images/icons/icon.jpg" ); } @ font-face { src : url ( "../../fonts/sans.woff" ) format ( "woff" ), url ( "../../fonts/sans.ttf" ) format ( "truetype" ); }

Output

.icon { background : url ( "../images/icons/icon.jpg" ); } @ font-face { src : url ( "../fonts/sans.woff" ) format ( "woff" ), url ( "../fonts/sans.ttf" ) format ( "truetype" ); }

Options

Plugin options

base

Type: string

Default: PostCSS to option

Optional base path where the plugin will copy images, fonts, and other assets it finds in CSS url() declarations. Only url() declarations with relative paths are processed. Each asset's sub-directory hierarchy will be maintained under the base path. Basically, sub-directories after the last ../ in the path will be kept (or the whole path if no ../ exists). For example, if the plugin is called with { base: 'dist' } , the image referred to by url("../../images/icons/icon.jpg") will be copied to dist/images/icons/icon.jpg .

By using a single base path, a build pipeline can output several built CSS files (each with its own PostCSS to destination) while organizing all their assets under one directory (e.g. under dist/ in dist/images/ , dist/fonts/ , etc.).

If base is not specified assets will be copied by default to the base directory given to the PostCSS to option while still maintaining the assets' sub-directory hierarchy. For example, if PostCSS is told to ouput to dist/css/foo.css and base is not specified the image referred to by url("../../images/icons/icon.jpg") will be copied to dist/css/images/icons/icon.jpg .

pathTransform

Type: function

Default: undefined

Optional function that returns a transformed absolute filesystem path to an asset file. Useful for adding revision hashes to filenames for cachebusting (e.g. image-a7f234e8d4.jpg ), or handling special cases. The function is expected to be of the form given below:

pathTransform : function ( newPath, origPath, contents ) { return newPath; }

PostCSS options

to

This plugin requires the to option to be passed to postcss itself. This specifies where the transformed CSS will be written to.

var copyAssets = require ( 'postcss-copy-assets' ); postcss( [ copyAssets({ base : 'base/dir/to/copy/assets' }) ], { to : 'path/to/transformed/file.css' } );

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

License

MIT © 2015 Alex McHardy amchardy@shutterstock.com