PostCSS plugin to copy assets referenced by relative
url()s into a build directory, while keeping their sub-directory hierarchy.
$ npm install postcss-copy-assets
var copyAssets = require('postcss-copy-assets');
postcss(
[
copyAssets({ base: 'dist'})
],
{
to: 'dist/css/foo.css'
}
);
/* src/css/page/home.css */
.icon {
background: url("../../images/icons/icon.jpg");
}
@font-face {
src: url("../../fonts/sans.woff") format("woff"), url("../../fonts/sans.ttf") format("truetype");
}
src/
|-- css/
| `-- page/
| `-- home.css
|-- images/
| `-- icons/
| `-- icon.jpg
`-- fonts/
|-- sans.woff
`-- sans.ttf
/* dist/css/home.min.css */
.icon {
background: url("../images/icons/icon.jpg");
}
@font-face {
src: url("../fonts/sans.woff") format("woff"), url("../fonts/sans.ttf") format("truetype");
}
dist/
|-- css/
| `-- home.min.css
|-- images/
| `-- icons/
| `-- icon.jpg
`-- fonts/
|-- sans.woff
`-- sans.ttf
base
Type:
string
Default: PostCSS
to option
Optional base path where the plugin will copy images, fonts, and other assets it finds in CSS
url() declarations. Only
url() declarations with relative paths are processed. Each asset's sub-directory hierarchy will be maintained under the base path. Basically, sub-directories after the last
../ in the path will be kept (or the whole path if no
../ exists). For example, if the plugin is called with
{ base: 'dist' }, the image referred to by
url("../../images/icons/icon.jpg") will be copied to
dist/images/icons/icon.jpg.
By using a single
base path, a build pipeline can output several built CSS files (each with its own PostCSS
to destination) while organizing all their assets under one directory (e.g. under
dist/ in
dist/images/,
dist/fonts/, etc.).
If
base is not specified assets will be copied by default to the base directory given to the PostCSS
to option while still maintaining the assets' sub-directory hierarchy. For example, if PostCSS is told to ouput to
dist/css/foo.css and
base is not specified the image referred to by
url("../../images/icons/icon.jpg") will be copied to
dist/css/images/icons/icon.jpg.
pathTransform
Type:
function
Default:
undefined
Optional function that returns a transformed absolute filesystem path to an asset file. Useful for adding revision hashes to filenames for cachebusting (e.g.
image-a7f234e8d4.jpg), or handling special cases. The function is expected to be of the form given below:
/**
* Transforms the paths to which asset files will be copied
*
* @param {string} newPath - Absolute filesystem path to which asset would be copied by default
* @param {string} origPath - Absolute filesystem path to original asset file
* @param {object} contents - Buffer containing asset file contents
* @returns {string} - Transformed absolute filesystem path to which asset will be copied
*/
pathTransform: function(newPath, origPath, contents) {
// ... transform newPath ...
return newPath;
}
to
This plugin requires the
to option to be passed to
postcss itself. This specifies where the transformed CSS will be written to.
var copyAssets = require('postcss-copy-assets');
postcss(
[
copyAssets({ base: 'base/dir/to/copy/assets'})
],
{
to: 'path/to/transformed/file.css'
}
);
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.
MIT © 2015 Alex McHardy amchardy@shutterstock.com