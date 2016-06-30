PostCSS plugin to process imported constants from a file.
constants.js
module.exports = {
colors: {
primary: '#8EE7D3',
},
};
input
~colors: "./constants.js";
.foo {
color: ~colors.primary;
}
output
.foo {
color: #8EE7D3;
}
constants.js
module.exports = {
borders: {
weight: '2px',
style: 'solid',
},
};
input
~borders: "./constants.js";
.foo {
border: ~borders.weight ~borders.style black;
}
output
.foo {
border: 2px solid black;
}
constants.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
orange: {
color: 'orange',
icons: {
color: 'green',
},
},
},
};
input
~theme: "./constants.js";
.icon {
background: ~theme.orange.icons.color;
}
constants.js
module.exports = {
queries: {
maxWidth: '200px',
},
}
input
~queries: "./constants.js";
@media (max-width: ~queries.maxWidth) {
color: blue;
}
output
@media (max-width: 200px) {
color: blue;
}
postcss([ require('postcss-constants') ])
You can pass a default set of constants (that can be overriden), if you want to update default constants in webpack hot reload:
postcss([
constants({
defaults: {
colors: {
primary: 'blue',
},
}
})
])
Call
postcss-constants before any plugins that will compute values stored in constants. See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.