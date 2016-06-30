PostCSS Constants

PostCSS plugin to process imported constants from a file.

constants.js

module .exports = { colors : { primary : '#8EE7D3' , }, };

input

~ colors : "./ constants .js "; .foo { color : ~colors.primary; }

output

.foo { color : #8EE7D3 ; }

Within static values

constants.js

module .exports = { borders : { weight : '2px' , style : 'solid' , }, };

input

~ borders : "./ constants .js "; .foo { border : ~borders.weight ~borders.style black; }

output

.foo { border : 2px solid black; }

Nested values

constants.js

module .exports = { theme : { orange : { color : 'orange' , icons : { color : 'green' , }, }, }, };

input

~ theme : "./ constants .js "; .icon { background : ~theme.orange.icons.color; }

@ Rules

constants.js

module .exports = { queries : { maxWidth : '200px' , }, }

input

~ queries : "./ constants .js "; @ media (max-width: ~queries.maxWidth) { color : blue ; }

output

@ media (max-width: 200px ) { color : blue ; }

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-constants' ) ])

You can pass a default set of constants (that can be overriden), if you want to update default constants in webpack hot reload:

postcss([ constants({ defaults : { colors : { primary : 'blue' , }, } }) ])