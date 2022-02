PostCSS Composes

PostCSS plugin to make CSS Modules' composes work with any selectors.

Caution: use at your own risk.

.foo { color : red; } .bar :hover { composes : foo; }

.foo { color : red; } .bar :hover { color : red; }

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-composes' ) ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

CSS Modules' composes is great but it only works with classes (see: 33, 41, 42, 68 and 80).

For example, the suggested way of composing pseudo-classes with CSS Modules requires the creation of extra classes:

.red { color : red; } .blue-on-hover :hover { color : blue; } .foo { composes : red blue-on-hover; }

Credits

Thanks Aaron7 for the idea.