pco

postcss-colors-only

by Rob Sanchez
0.0.3 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to remove all rules except those which contain one or more colors.

1.8K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

PostCSS Colors Only Build Status

PostCSS plugin to remove all rules except those which contain one or more colors.

This tool is useful if you are re-skinning a site with a new color scheme and need a starting point for a new stylesheet.

.foo {
  color: red;
  border: 1px solid #ab560f;
  font-size: 16px;
  background-image: linear-gradient(to-bottom, red, blue);
}

.bar {
  color: rgba(0, 128, 255, 0.5);
}

.baz {
  display: block;
}

.foo {
  color: red;
  border-color: #ab560f;
  background-image: linear-gradient(to-bottom, red, blue);
}

.bar {
  color: rgba(0, 128, 255, 0.5);
}

This plugin will remove any CSS rules that do not contain a color (named, hex, rgb, rgba, hsl, or hsla) value. It looks at the following CSS properties for colors:

  • color
  • background
  • background-color
  • background-image
  • border
  • border-top
  • border-right
  • border-bottom
  • border-left
  • border-color
  • border-top-color
  • border-right-color
  • border-bottom-color
  • border-left-color
  • outline
  • outline-color
  • text-shadow
  • box-shadow

The following CSS properties will be transformed, leaving only the color part of the declaration:

  • backgroundbackground-color
  • borderborder-color
  • border-topborder-top-color
  • border-rightborder-right-color
  • border-bottomborder-bottom-color
  • border-leftborder-left-color
  • outlineoutline-color

Installation

NPM version

Use npm.

npm install postcss-colors-only

Usage

var postcss = require('postcss');
var colorsOnly = require('postcss-colors-only');
var options = {
  withoutGrey: false, // set to true to remove rules that only have grey colors
  withoutMonochrome: false, // set to true to remove rules that only have grey, black, or white colors
  inverse: false, // set to true to remove colors from rules
};

postcss()
  .use(colorsOnly(options))
  .process('a { color: red; background: #FF0 url(foo.jpg); font-size: 12px; }')
  .css;
//=> 'a { color: red; background-color: #FF0; }'

CLI

This plugin is also part of a standalone command line tool. See css-color-extractor-cli.

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Rob Sanchez

Licensed under the MIT License.

