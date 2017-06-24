PostCSS Colors Only

PostCSS plugin to remove all rules except those which contain one or more colors.

This tool is useful if you are re-skinning a site with a new color scheme and need a starting point for a new stylesheet.

.foo { color : red; border : 1px solid #ab560f ; font-size : 16px ; background-image : linear-gradient (to-bottom, red, blue); } .bar { color : rgba (0, 128, 255, 0.5); } .baz { display : block; }

.foo { color : red; border-color : #ab560f ; background-image : linear-gradient (to-bottom, red, blue); } .bar { color : rgba (0, 128, 255, 0.5); }

This plugin will remove any CSS rules that do not contain a color (named, hex, rgb, rgba, hsl, or hsla) value. It looks at the following CSS properties for colors:

color

background

background-color

background-image

border

border-top

border-right

border-bottom

border-left

border-color

border-top-color

border-right-color

border-bottom-color

border-left-color

outline

outline-color

text-shadow

box-shadow

The following CSS properties will be transformed, leaving only the color part of the declaration:

background → background-color

→ border → border-color

→ border-top → border-top-color

→ border-right → border-right-color

→ border-bottom → border-bottom-color

→ border-left → border-left-color

→ outline → outline-color

Installation

Use npm.

npm install postcss-colors-only

Usage

var postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); var colorsOnly = require ( 'postcss-colors-only' ); var options = { withoutGrey : false , withoutMonochrome : false , inverse : false , }; postcss() .use(colorsOnly(options)) .process( 'a { color: red; background: #FF0 url(foo.jpg); font-size: 12px; }' ) .css;

CLI

This plugin is also part of a standalone command line tool. See css-color-extractor-cli.

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Rob Sanchez

Licensed under the MIT License.