PostCSS plugin to remove all rules except those which contain one or more colors.
This tool is useful if you are re-skinning a site with a new color scheme and need a starting point for a new stylesheet.
.foo {
color: red;
border: 1px solid #ab560f;
font-size: 16px;
background-image: linear-gradient(to-bottom, red, blue);
}
.bar {
color: rgba(0, 128, 255, 0.5);
}
.baz {
display: block;
}
.foo {
color: red;
border-color: #ab560f;
background-image: linear-gradient(to-bottom, red, blue);
}
.bar {
color: rgba(0, 128, 255, 0.5);
}
This plugin will remove any CSS rules that do not contain a color (named, hex, rgb, rgba, hsl, or hsla) value. It looks at the following CSS properties for colors:
color
background
background-color
background-image
border
border-top
border-right
border-bottom
border-left
border-color
border-top-color
border-right-color
border-bottom-color
border-left-color
outline
outline-color
text-shadow
box-shadow
The following CSS properties will be transformed, leaving only the color part of the declaration:
background →
background-color
border →
border-color
border-top →
border-top-color
border-right →
border-right-color
border-bottom →
border-bottom-color
border-left →
border-left-color
outline →
outline-color
npm install postcss-colors-only
var postcss = require('postcss');
var colorsOnly = require('postcss-colors-only');
var options = {
withoutGrey: false, // set to true to remove rules that only have grey colors
withoutMonochrome: false, // set to true to remove rules that only have grey, black, or white colors
inverse: false, // set to true to remove colors from rules
};
postcss()
.use(colorsOnly(options))
.process('a { color: red; background: #FF0 url(foo.jpg); font-size: 12px; }')
.css;
//=> 'a { color: red; background-color: #FF0; }'
This plugin is also part of a standalone command line tool. See css-color-extractor-cli.
Copyright (c) 2015 Rob Sanchez
Licensed under the MIT License.