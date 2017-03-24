PostCSS Colorblind Plugin

The biggest reason is that as many developers don't have problems seeing color, they never stop to consider that their (or their colleagues') choices of colors make their website unusable and frustrating to those who can't see some shades of color. It's not even a small problem either; lots of people struggle with red and green.

However, there are JavaScript bookmarklets that let you do this on the fly without having to run a build step. I built this with the thought in mind you could create an automated step to create a report of how you're doing with color.

And lastly, building plugins for PostCSS is so damn easy and fun.

This plugin currently works for any place a CSS color is declared, whether it's a named color (like red or papayawhip ), hex, rgb, rgba, hsl or hsla. It supports gradients and will also convert any linked images into color adjusted embedded data.

Install

npm install postcss-colorblind

Setup

To make this module as effective as possible, make this the last module that modifies your CSS.

var fs = require ( "fs" ) var postcss = require ( "postcss" ) var colorblindPlugin = require ( "postcss-colorblind" ); var css = fs.readFileSync( "input.css" , "utf8" ); postcss() .use(colorblindPlugin({ method : 'achromatopsia' })) .process(css) .then( function ( result ) { fs.writeFileSync( 'output.css' , result.css); });

Parameters

method (default: deuteranopia)

The module expects an object with a method name that it can give to the color-blind module. Thus, as of writing, any of the following will work:

protanomaly

protanopia

deuteranomaly

deuteranopia

tritanomaly

tritanopia

achromatomaly

achromatopsia

Color Blindness Table

Borrowed from @skratchdot's color-blind, the dependency of this module.

Group Trichromat

3 good cones Normal Anomalous Trichromat

2 good cones, 1 bad Protanomaly

low red Deuteranomaly

low green Tritanomaly

low blue Dichromat

2 good cones, 1 blind Protanopia

no red Deuteranopia

no green Tritanopia

no blue Monochromat

1 good cone, 2 blind/bad Achromatomaly

almost no color Achromatopsia

no color

Examples

All colors, no filter:

Deuteranopia, no green:

Achromatopsia, no color:

License

MIT

Author

❤️ Brian Holt, Ben Briggs