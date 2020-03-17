openbase logo
postcss-color-rgba-fallback

by postcss
4.0.0 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to transform rgba() to hexadecimal.

Readme

postcss-color-rgba-fallback Travis Build Status

PostCSS plugin to transform rgba() to hexadecimal.

Installation

$ npm install postcss-color-rgba-fallback

Usage

// dependencies
var fs = require("fs")
var postcss = require("postcss")
var colorRgbaFallback = require("postcss-color-rgba-fallback")

// css to be processed
var css = fs.readFileSync("input.css", "utf8")

// process css
var output = postcss()
  .use(colorRgbaFallback())
  .process(css)
  .css

Using this input.css:

body {
  background: rgba(153, 221, 153, 0.8);
  border: solid 1px rgba(100,102,103,.3);
}

you will get:

body {
  background: #99DD99;
  background: rgba(153, 221, 153, 0.8);
  border: solid 1px #646667;
  border: solid 1px rgba(100,102,103,.3);
}

Node.js options

postcss-color-rgba-fallback accepts options

properties

default: [ "background-color", "background", "color", "border", "border-color", "outline", "outline-color ]

Allows you to specify your whitelist of properties. This option enables adding a fallback for one or a properties list

oldie

default: false

Set to true to enable the option and to get fallback for ie8

backgroundColor

default: null

Allows you to specify a background color to use as a base alpha matte.

Instead of cutting off the alpha channel it will blend the foreground and background.

Expects an array of rgb values:

  "backgroundColor": [255, 1, 1]

Checkout tests for more examples.

Contributing

Work on a branch, install dev-dependencies, respect coding style & run tests before submitting a bug fix or a feature.

$ git clone https://github.com/postcss/postcss-color-rgba-fallback.git
$ git checkout -b patch-1
$ npm install
$ npm test

Changelog

License

