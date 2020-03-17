PostCSS plugin to transform rgba() to hexadecimal.
$ npm install postcss-color-rgba-fallback
// dependencies
var fs = require("fs")
var postcss = require("postcss")
var colorRgbaFallback = require("postcss-color-rgba-fallback")
// css to be processed
var css = fs.readFileSync("input.css", "utf8")
// process css
var output = postcss()
.use(colorRgbaFallback())
.process(css)
.css
Using this
input.css:
body {
background: rgba(153, 221, 153, 0.8);
border: solid 1px rgba(100,102,103,.3);
}
you will get:
body {
background: #99DD99;
background: rgba(153, 221, 153, 0.8);
border: solid 1px #646667;
border: solid 1px rgba(100,102,103,.3);
}
postcss-color-rgba-fallback accepts options
properties
default:
[ "background-color", "background", "color", "border", "border-color", "outline", "outline-color ]
Allows you to specify your whitelist of properties. This option enables adding a fallback for one or a properties list
oldie
default:
false
Set to true to enable the option and to get fallback for ie8
backgroundColor
default:
null
Allows you to specify a background color to use as a base alpha matte.
Instead of cutting off the alpha channel it will blend the foreground and background.
Expects an array of rgb values:
"backgroundColor": [255, 1, 1]
Checkout tests for more examples.
Work on a branch, install dev-dependencies, respect coding style & run tests before submitting a bug fix or a feature.
$ git clone https://github.com/postcss/postcss-color-rgba-fallback.git
$ git checkout -b patch-1
$ npm install
$ npm test