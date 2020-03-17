PostCSS plugin to transform rgba() to hexadecimal.

Installation

$ npm install postcss-color-rgba-fallback

Usage

var fs = require ( "fs" ) var postcss = require ( "postcss" ) var colorRgbaFallback = require ( "postcss-color-rgba-fallback" ) var css = fs.readFileSync( "input.css" , "utf8" ) var output = postcss() .use(colorRgbaFallback()) .process(css) .css

Using this input.css :

body { background : rgba (153, 221, 153, 0.8); border : solid 1px rgba (100,102,103,.3); }

you will get:

body { background : #99DD99 ; background : rgba (153, 221, 153, 0.8); border : solid 1px #646667 ; border : solid 1px rgba (100,102,103,.3); }

Node.js options

postcss-color-rgba-fallback accepts options

properties

default: [ "background-color", "background", "color", "border", "border-color", "outline", "outline-color ]

Allows you to specify your whitelist of properties. This option enables adding a fallback for one or a properties list

oldie

default: false

Set to true to enable the option and to get fallback for ie8

backgroundColor

default: null

Allows you to specify a background color to use as a base alpha matte.

Instead of cutting off the alpha channel it will blend the foreground and background.

Expects an array of rgb values:

"backgroundColor" : [ 255 , 1 , 1 ]

Checkout tests for more examples.

Contributing

Work on a branch, install dev-dependencies, respect coding style & run tests before submitting a bug fix or a feature.