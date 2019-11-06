PostCSS plugin to transform W3C CSS hwb() color to more compatible CSS (rgb() (or rgba())).

Installation

$ npm install postcss-color-hwb

Usage

var fs = require ( "fs" ) var postcss = require ( "postcss" ) var colorHwb = require ( "postcss-color-hwb" ) var css = fs.readFileSync( "input.css" , "utf8" ) var output = postcss() .use(colorHwb()) .process(css) .css

Using this input.css :

body { color : hwb (90, 0%, 0%, 0.5); }

you will get:

body { color : rgba (128, 255, 0, 0.5); }

Checkout tests for more examples.

Contributing

Work on a branch, install dev-dependencies, respect coding style & run tests before submitting a bug fix or a feature.