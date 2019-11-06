PostCSS plugin to transform W3C CSS hwb() color to more compatible CSS (rgb() (or rgba())).
$ npm install postcss-color-hwb
// dependencies
var fs = require("fs")
var postcss = require("postcss")
var colorHwb = require("postcss-color-hwb")
// css to be processed
var css = fs.readFileSync("input.css", "utf8")
// process css
var output = postcss()
.use(colorHwb())
.process(css)
.css
Using this
input.css:
body {
color: hwb(90, 0%, 0%, 0.5);
}
you will get:
body {
color: rgba(128, 255, 0, 0.5);
}
Checkout tests for more examples.
Work on a branch, install dev-dependencies, respect coding style & run tests before submitting a bug fix or a feature.
$ git clone https://github.com/postcss/postcss-color-hwb.git
$ git checkout -b patch-1
$ npm install
$ npm test