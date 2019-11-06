openbase logo
postcss-color-hwb

by postcss
3.0.0 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to transform W3C CSS hwb() function to more compatible CSS (rgb() or rgba()).

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

199K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

postcss-color-hwb CSS Standard Status Build Status

PostCSS plugin to transform W3C CSS hwb() color to more compatible CSS (rgb() (or rgba())).

Installation

$ npm install postcss-color-hwb

Usage

// dependencies
var fs = require("fs")
var postcss = require("postcss")
var colorHwb = require("postcss-color-hwb")

// css to be processed
var css = fs.readFileSync("input.css", "utf8")

// process css
var output = postcss()
  .use(colorHwb())
  .process(css)
  .css

Using this input.css:

body {
  color: hwb(90, 0%, 0%, 0.5);
}

you will get:

body {
  color: rgba(128, 255, 0, 0.5);
}

Checkout tests for more examples.

Contributing

Work on a branch, install dev-dependencies, respect coding style & run tests before submitting a bug fix or a feature.

$ git clone https://github.com/postcss/postcss-color-hwb.git
$ git checkout -b patch-1
$ npm install
$ npm test

Changelog

License

