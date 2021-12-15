PostCSS Color Hex Alpha

PostCSS Color Hex Alpha lets you use 4 & 8 character hex color notation in CSS, following the CSS Color Module specification.

body { background: #9d9c; } /* becomes */ body { background: rgba(153, 221, 153, 0.8); }

Usage

Add PostCSS Color Hex Alpha to your project:

npm install postcss-color-hex-alpha --save-dev

Use PostCSS Color Hex Alpha to process your CSS:

const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); const postcssColorHexAlpha = require ( 'postcss-color-hex-alpha' ); postcss([ postcssColorHexAlpha( ) ]).process(YOUR_CSS );

PostCSS Color Hex Alpha runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:

Options

preserve

The preserve option determines whether 4 & 8 character hex color notation should be preserved in their original form. By default, these are not preserved.

postcssColorHexAlpha({ preserve : true });