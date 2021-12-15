openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

postcss-color-hex-alpha

by postcss
8.0.0 (see all)

Use 4 & 8 character hex color notation in CSS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.3M

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PostCSS Color Hex Alpha PostCSS

NPM Version CSS Standard Status Build Status Support Chat

PostCSS Color Hex Alpha lets you use 4 & 8 character hex color notation in CSS, following the CSS Color Module specification.

'Can I use' table

body {
  background: #9d9c;
}

/* becomes */

body {
  background: rgba(153, 221, 153, 0.8);
}

Usage

Add PostCSS Color Hex Alpha to your project:

npm install postcss-color-hex-alpha --save-dev

Use PostCSS Color Hex Alpha to process your CSS:

const postcss = require('postcss');
const postcssColorHexAlpha = require('postcss-color-hex-alpha');

postcss([
  postcssColorHexAlpha(/* pluginOptions */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions */);

PostCSS Color Hex Alpha runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:

NodePostCSS CLIWebpackCreate React AppGulpGrunt

Options

preserve

The preserve option determines whether 4 & 8 character hex color notation should be preserved in their original form. By default, these are not preserved.

postcssColorHexAlpha({
  preserve: true
});

body {
  background: #9d9c;
}

/* becomes */

body {
  background: rgba(153, 221, 153, 0.8);
  background: #9d9c;
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial