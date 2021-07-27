PostCSS Gray

PostCSS Gray lets you use the gray() color function in CSS, following the outdated version of CSS Color Module Level 4 specification (05 November 2019).

⚠️ gray() has been removed from Color Module Level 4 specification.

body { background-color: gray(100); color: gray(0 / 90%); } /* becomes */ body { background-color: rgb(255,255,255); color: rgba(0,0,0,.9); }

Usage

Add PostCSS Gray to your project:

npm install postcss postcss-color-gray --save-dev

Use PostCSS Gray to process your CSS:

import postcssGray from 'postcss-color-gray' ; postcssGray.process(YOUR_CSS );

Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:

import postcss from 'postcss' ; import postcssGray from 'postcss-color-gray' ; postcss([ postcssGray( ) ]).process(YOUR_CSS );

PostCSS Gray runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:

Options

preserve

The preserve option determines whether the original gray() function should be preserved or replaced. By default, the gray() function is replaced.

By setting preserve to true , the original gray() function is preserved.

postcssGray({ preserve : true });