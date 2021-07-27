PostCSS Gray lets you use the
gray() color function in CSS, following the outdated version of CSS Color Module Level 4 specification (05 November 2019).
⚠️
gray() has been removed from Color Module Level 4 specification.
body {
background-color: gray(100);
color: gray(0 / 90%);
}
/* becomes */
body {
background-color: rgb(255,255,255);
color: rgba(0,0,0,.9);
}
Add PostCSS Gray to your project:
npm install postcss postcss-color-gray --save-dev
Use PostCSS Gray to process your CSS:
import postcssGray from 'postcss-color-gray';
postcssGray.process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions, pluginOptions */);
Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:
import postcss from 'postcss';
import postcssGray from 'postcss-color-gray';
postcss([
postcssGray(/* pluginOptions */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions */);
PostCSS Gray runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:
|Node
|Webpack
|Create React App
|Gulp
|Grunt
The
preserve option determines whether the original
gray() function should
be preserved or replaced. By default, the
gray() function is replaced.
By setting
preserve to
true, the original
gray() function is preserved.
postcssGray({ preserve: true });
body {
background-color: gray(100);
color: gray(0 / 90%);
}
/* becomes */
body {
background-color: gray(100);
background-color: rgb(255,255,255);
color: gray(0 / 90%);
color: rgba(0,0,0,.9);
}