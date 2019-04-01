PostCSS plugin to transform CSS color function from editor draft of 'Color Module Level 4' specification to more compatible CSS.

Deprecated

⚠️ color() was changed to color-mod() . See postcss-color-mod-function.

There is a color-mod implementation.

⚠️ color-mod() has been removed from Color Module Level 4 specification.

Installation

npm install postcss-color-function

Usage

var fs = require ( "fs" ) var postcss = require ( "postcss" ) var colorFunction = require ( "postcss-color-function" ) var css = fs.readFileSync( "input.css" , "utf8" ) var output = postcss() .use(colorFunction({ preserveCustomProps : true })) .process(css) .css

Using this input.css :

body { background : color (red a(90%)) }

you will get:

body { background : rgba (255, 0, 0, 0.9) }

Checkout tests for examples.

Interface (according to CSS specs)

color( [ < color > | < hue > ] < color-adjuster > * )

List of color-adjuster

[red( | green( | blue( | alpha( | a(] ['+' | '-']? [<number> | <percentage>] )

[red( | green( | blue( | alpha( | a(] '*' <percentage> )

rgb( ['+' | '-'] [<number> | <percentage>]{3} ) @todo

@todo rgb( ['+' | '-'] <hash-token> ) @todo

@todo rgb( '*' <percentage> ) | @todo

@todo [hue( | h(] ['+' | '-' | '*']? <angle> )

[saturation( | s(] ['+' | '-' | '*']? <percentage> )

[lightness( | l(] ['+' | '-' | '*']? <percentage> )

[whiteness( | w(] ['+' | '-' | '*']? <percentage> )

[blackness( | b(] ['+' | '-' | '*']? <percentage> )

tint( <percentage> )

shade( <percentage> )

blend( <color> <percentage> [rgb | hsl | hwb]? )

blenda( <color> <percentage> [rgb | hsl | hwb]? ) @todo

@todo contrast( <percentage>? )

Notes:

some adjusts have shortcuts,

can be used on every value on any property,

some values can use add/subtract/scale modifiers or a direct value.

Examples

whatever { color : color (red a(10%)); background-color : color (red lightness(50%)); border-color : color (hsla(125, 50%, 50%, .4) saturation (+ 10%) w (- 20%)); }

FAQ

Can you support currentcolor so we can do color(currentcolor adjuster()) ?

No we cannot do that. currentcolor depends on the cascade (so the DOM) and we can't handle that in a simple preprocessing step. You need to handle that with polyfills.

Can we use CSS custom properties so we can do color(var(--mainColor) adjuster()) ?

By using postcss-custom-properties before this plugin, you can do that (sort of). You have some examples in cssnext playground.

Notes for former Sass users

lighten and darken are Sass specific methods and not supported by native CSS specs. The same functionality can be achieved with the tint and shade adjusters: