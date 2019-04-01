PostCSS plugin to transform CSS color function from editor draft of 'Color Module Level 4' specification to more compatible CSS.
⚠️
color() was changed to
color-mod(). See postcss-color-mod-function.
There is a
color-modimplementation.
⚠️
color-mod() has been removed from Color Module Level 4 specification.
npm install postcss-color-function
// dependencies
var fs = require("fs")
var postcss = require("postcss")
var colorFunction = require("postcss-color-function")
// css to be processed
var css = fs.readFileSync("input.css", "utf8")
// process css
// set preserveCustomProps to `false` by default `true`
//for delete declarations with custom properties
var output = postcss()
.use(colorFunction({preserveCustomProps: true}))
.process(css)
.css
Using this
input.css:
body {
background: color(red a(90%))
}
you will get:
body {
background: rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.9)
}
Checkout tests for examples.
color( [ <color> | <hue> ] <color-adjuster>* )
color-adjuster
[red( | green( | blue( | alpha( | a(] ['+' | '-']? [<number> | <percentage>] )
[red( | green( | blue( | alpha( | a(] '*' <percentage> )
rgb( ['+' | '-'] [<number> | <percentage>]{3} )
rgb( ['+' | '-'] <hash-token> )
rgb( '*' <percentage> ) |
[hue( | h(] ['+' | '-' | '*']? <angle> )
[saturation( | s(] ['+' | '-' | '*']? <percentage> )
[lightness( | l(] ['+' | '-' | '*']? <percentage> )
[whiteness( | w(] ['+' | '-' | '*']? <percentage> )
[blackness( | b(] ['+' | '-' | '*']? <percentage> )
tint( <percentage> )
shade( <percentage> )
blend( <color> <percentage> [rgb | hsl | hwb]? )
blenda( <color> <percentage> [rgb | hsl | hwb]? )
contrast( <percentage>? )
Notes:
whatever {
color: color(red a(10%));
background-color: color(red lightness(50%)); /* == color(red l(50%)); */
border-color: color(hsla(125, 50%, 50%, .4) saturation(+ 10%) w(- 20%));
}
currentcolor so we can do
color(currentcolor adjuster())?
No we cannot do that.
currentcolor depends on the cascade (so the DOM) and we can't handle that in a simple preprocessing step. You need to handle that with polyfills.
color(var(--mainColor) adjuster())?
By using postcss-custom-properties before this plugin, you can do that (sort of). You have some examples in cssnext playground.
lighten and
darken are Sass specific methods and not supported by native CSS specs. The same functionality can be achieved with the tint and shade adjusters:
$lighten(red, 20%)
/* is equivalent to */
color(red tint(20%))
$darken(red, 20%)
/* is equivalent to */
color(red shade(20%))