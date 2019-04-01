openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

postcss-color-function-with-at-rule

by postcss
1.0.0 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to transform W3C CSS color function to more compatible CSS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8

GitHub Stars

314

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

postcss-color-function Build Status

PostCSS plugin to transform CSS color function from editor draft of 'Color Module Level 4' specification to more compatible CSS.

Deprecated

⚠️ color() was changed to color-mod(). See postcss-color-mod-function.

There is a color-mod implementation.

⚠️ color-mod() has been removed from Color Module Level 4 specification.

Installation

npm install postcss-color-function

Usage

// dependencies
var fs = require("fs")
var postcss = require("postcss")
var colorFunction = require("postcss-color-function")

// css to be processed
var css = fs.readFileSync("input.css", "utf8")

// process css
// set preserveCustomProps to `false` by default `true`
//for delete declarations with custom properties
var output = postcss()
  .use(colorFunction({preserveCustomProps: true}))
  .process(css)
  .css

Using this input.css:

body {
  background: color(red a(90%))
}

you will get:

body {
  background: rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.9)
}

Checkout tests for examples.

Interface (according to CSS specs)

color( [ <color> | <hue> ] <color-adjuster>* )

List of color-adjuster

  • [red( | green( | blue( | alpha( | a(] ['+' | '-']? [<number> | <percentage>] )
  • [red( | green( | blue( | alpha( | a(] '*' <percentage> )
  • rgb( ['+' | '-'] [<number> | <percentage>]{3} ) @todo
  • rgb( ['+' | '-'] <hash-token> ) @todo
  • rgb( '*' <percentage> ) | @todo
  • [hue( | h(] ['+' | '-' | '*']? <angle> )
  • [saturation( | s(] ['+' | '-' | '*']? <percentage> )
  • [lightness( | l(] ['+' | '-' | '*']? <percentage> )
  • [whiteness( | w(] ['+' | '-' | '*']? <percentage> )
  • [blackness( | b(] ['+' | '-' | '*']? <percentage> )
  • tint( <percentage> )
  • shade( <percentage> )
  • blend( <color> <percentage> [rgb | hsl | hwb]? )
  • blenda( <color> <percentage> [rgb | hsl | hwb]? ) @todo
  • contrast( <percentage>? )

Notes:

  • some adjusts have shortcuts,
  • can be used on every value on any property,
  • some values can use add/subtract/scale modifiers or a direct value.

Examples

whatever {
  color: color(red a(10%));

  background-color: color(red lightness(50%)); /* == color(red l(50%)); */

  border-color: color(hsla(125, 50%, 50%, .4) saturation(+ 10%) w(- 20%));
}

FAQ

Can you support currentcolor so we can do color(currentcolor adjuster())?

No we cannot do that. currentcolor depends on the cascade (so the DOM) and we can't handle that in a simple preprocessing step. You need to handle that with polyfills.

Can we use CSS custom properties so we can do color(var(--mainColor) adjuster())?

By using postcss-custom-properties before this plugin, you can do that (sort of). You have some examples in cssnext playground.

Notes for former Sass users

lighten and darken are Sass specific methods and not supported by native CSS specs. The same functionality can be achieved with the tint and shade adjusters:

$lighten(red, 20%)
/*  is equivalent to */
color(red tint(20%))

$darken(red, 20%)
/*  is equivalent to */
color(red shade(20%))

Changelog

License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial