PostCSS Color Alpha

PostCSS plugin to transform color from #rgb.a to rgba() .

.foo { color : black (.1) } .bar { color : white (0.2); } .baz { color : #0fc . 3 ; } .woo { color : #00ffcc . 45 ; } .hoo { border-color : #000 #000 . 5 white white (0.5); } .boo { text-shadow : 1px 1px 1px #0fc . 1 , 3px 3px 5px rgba (#fff, .5); }

.foo { color : rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.1); } .bar { color : rgba (255, 255, 255, 0.2); } .baz { color : rgba (0, 255, 204, 0.3); } .woo { color : rgba (0, 255, 204, 0.45); } .hoo { border-color : #000 rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.5) white rgba (255, 255, 255, 0.5); } .boo { text-shadow : 1px 1px 1px rgba (0, 255, 204, 0.1), 3px 3px 5px rgba (255, 255, 255, 0.5); }

Install

$ npm install postcss-color-alpha

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-color-alpha' ) ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.