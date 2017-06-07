openbase logo
pca

postcss-color-alpha

by Ivan Vlasenko
2.0.0 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to transform color from #rgb.a to rgba()

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

PostCSS Color Alpha Build Status NPM version

PostCSS plugin to transform color from #rgb.a to rgba().

/* Input examples */
.foo { color: black(.1) }
.bar { color: white(0.2); }
.baz { color: #0fc.3; }
.woo { color: #00ffcc.45; }
.hoo { border-color: #000 #000.5 white white(0.5); }
.boo { text-shadow: 1px 1px 1px #0fc.1, 3px 3px 5px rgba(#fff, .5); }

/* Output examples */
.foo { color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1); }
.bar { color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.2); }
.baz { color: rgba(0, 255, 204, 0.3); }
.woo { color: rgba(0, 255, 204, 0.45); }
.hoo { border-color: #000 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5) white rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5); }
.boo { text-shadow: 1px 1px 1px rgba(0, 255, 204, 0.1), 3px 3px 5px rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5); }

Install

$ npm install postcss-color-alpha

Usage

postcss([ require('postcss-color-alpha') ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

