pcs

postcss-cli-simple

by Damian Krzeminski
3.1.0 (see all)

Simple CLI for postcss

Documentation
Readme



Simple CLI for postcss. To be used in Makefiles. If you are looking for more options check out postcss-cli. More on the history of this project.

Installation

npm install postcss-cli-simple

Usage

postcss [options] -o output-file input-file

In Makefile you can use it with pattern rules:

deploy/%.css: %.css
  ./node_modules/.bin/postcss \
    --use postcss-url --postcss-url.url=rebase \
    --use autoprefixer --autoprefixer.browsers "> 5%" \
    --use cssnano --no-cssnano.discardUnused
    --output $@ $<

--output|-o

Output file name.

--use|-u

Plugin to be used. Multiple plugins can be specified. At least one plugin needs to be specified either with --use option or in the config file.

Plugin options can be specified using yargs dot notation. For example, to pass browsers option to autoprefixer one can use --autoprefixer.browsers "> 5%". To set plugin option to false use yargs boolean negation. For example, to switch off discardUnused in cssnano try: --no-cssnano.discardUnused.

--map|-m

Activate source map generation. By default inline maps are generated. To generate source maps in a separate .map file use --map file or --no-map.inline.

You can use advances source map options - some examples:

  • --no-map - do not generated source maps - even if previous maps exist
  • --map.annotation <path> - specify alternaive path to be used in source map annotation appended to CSS
  • --no-map.annotation - supress adding annotation to CSS
  • --no-map.sourcesContent - remove origin CSS from maps

--config|-c

JSON file with plugin configuration. Plugin names should be the keys.

{
    "autoprefixer": {
        "browsers": "> 5%"
    },
    "postcss-cachify": {
        "baseUrl": "/res"
    }
}

JavaScript configuration can be used if functions are allowed as plugins parameters. Although you might be better off writing your own plugin.

module.exports = {
  "postcss-url": {
    url: function(url) { return "http://example.com/" + url; }
  },
  autoprefixer: {
    browsers: "> 5%"
  }
};

Alternatively configuration options can be passed as --plugin.option parameters.

Note that command-line options can also be specified in the config file:

{
    "use": ["autoprefixer", "postcss-cachify"],
    "output": "bundle.css",
    "autoprefixer": {
        "browsers": "> 5%"
    },
    "postcss-cachify": {
        "baseUrl": "/res"
    }
}

--syntax|-s

Optional module to use as a custom PostCSS syntax.

--parser|-p

Optional module to use as a custom PostCSS input parser.

--stringifier|-t

Optional module to use as a custom PostCSS output stringifier.

--help|-h

Show help

Examples

Use autoprefixer as a postcss plugin pass parameters from a json file

postcss --use autoprefixer -c options.json -o screen.css screen.css

Use more than one plugin and pass config parameters

postcss --use autoprefixer --autoprefixer.browsers "> 5%" \
    --use postcss-cachify --postcss-cachify.baseUrl /res \
    -o screen.css screen.css

License

MIT

