Simple CLI for postcss. To be used in Makefiles. If you are looking for more options check out postcss-cli. More on the history of this project.

Installation

npm install postcss-cli-simple

Usage

postcss [ options ] -o output-file input -file

In Makefile you can use it with pattern rules:

deploy/%.css: %.css ./node_modules/.bin/postcss \ --use postcss-url --postcss-url.url=rebase \ --use autoprefixer --autoprefixer.browsers "> 5%" \ --use cssnano --no-cssnano.discardUnused --output $@ $<

Output file name.

Plugin to be used. Multiple plugins can be specified. At least one plugin needs to be specified either with --use option or in the config file.

Plugin options can be specified using yargs dot notation. For example, to pass browsers option to autoprefixer one can use --autoprefixer.browsers "> 5%" . To set plugin option to false use yargs boolean negation. For example, to switch off discardUnused in cssnano try: --no-cssnano.discardUnused .

Activate source map generation. By default inline maps are generated. To generate source maps in a separate .map file use --map file or --no-map.inline .

You can use advances source map options - some examples:

--no-map - do not generated source maps - even if previous maps exist

- do not generated source maps - even if previous maps exist --map.annotation <path> - specify alternaive path to be used in source map annotation appended to CSS

- specify alternaive path to be used in source map annotation appended to CSS --no-map.annotation - supress adding annotation to CSS

- supress adding annotation to CSS --no-map.sourcesContent - remove origin CSS from maps

JSON file with plugin configuration. Plugin names should be the keys.

{ "autoprefixer" : { "browsers" : "> 5%" }, "postcss-cachify" : { "baseUrl" : "/res" } }

JavaScript configuration can be used if functions are allowed as plugins parameters. Although you might be better off writing your own plugin.

module .exports = { "postcss-url" : { url : function ( url ) { return "http://example.com/" + url; } }, autoprefixer : { browsers : "> 5%" } };

Alternatively configuration options can be passed as --plugin.option parameters.

Note that command-line options can also be specified in the config file:

{ "use" : [ "autoprefixer" , "postcss-cachify" ], "output" : "bundle.css" , "autoprefixer" : { "browsers" : "> 5%" }, "postcss-cachify" : { "baseUrl" : "/res" } }

Optional module to use as a custom PostCSS syntax.

Optional module to use as a custom PostCSS input parser.

Optional module to use as a custom PostCSS output stringifier.

Show help

Examples

Use autoprefixer as a postcss plugin pass parameters from a json file

postcss --use autoprefixer -c options .json -o screen .css screen .css

Use more than one plugin and pass config parameters

postcss --use autoprefixer --autoprefixer .browsers "> 5%" \ --use postcss-cachify --postcss-cachify .baseUrl /res \ -o screen .css screen .css

License

MIT