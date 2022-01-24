PostCSS CLI

Install

npm i -D postcss postcss-cli

Usage

Usage: postcss [input.css] [OPTIONS] [-o|--output output.css] [--watch|-w] postcss <input.css>... [OPTIONS] --dir <output-directory> [--watch|-w] postcss <input-directory> [OPTIONS] --dir <output-directory> [--watch|-w] postcss <input-glob-pattern> [OPTIONS] --dir <output-directory> [--watch|-w] postcss <input.css>... [OPTIONS] --replace Basic options: -o, --output Output file [ string ] -d, --dir Output directory [ string ] -r, --replace Replace (overwrite) the input file [ boolean ] -m, --map Create an external sourcemap --no-map Disable the default inline sourcemaps -w, --watch Watch files for changes and recompile as needed [ boolean ] --verbose Be verbose [ boolean ] --env A shortcut for setting NODE_ENV [ string ] Options for use without a config file: -u, --use List of postcss plugins to use [array] --parser Custom postcss parser [ string ] --stringifier Custom postcss stringifier [ string ] --syntax Custom postcss syntax [ string ] Options for use with --dir: --ext Override the output file extension; for use with --dir [ string ] --base Mirror the directory structure relative to this path in the output directory, for use with --dir [ string ] Advanced options: --include-dotfiles Enable glob to match files/dirs that begin with "." [ boolean ] --poll Use polling for file watching. Can optionally pass polling interval; default 100 ms --config Set a custom directory to look for a config file [ string ] Options: --version Show version number [ boolean ] -h, --help Show help [ boolean ] Examples: postcss input.css -o output.css Basic usage postcss src *.css --base src --dir build Glob Pattern & output cat input.css | postcss -u autoprefixer > output.css Piping input & output If no input files are passed, it reads from stdin. If neither -o, --dir, or --replace is passed, it writes to stdout. If there are multiple input files, the --dir or --replace option must be passed. Input files may contain globs (e.g. src *.css). If you pass an input directory, it will process all files in the directory and any subdirectories, respecting the glob pattern.

ℹ️ More details on custom parsers, stringifiers and syntaxes, can be found here.

If you need to pass options to your plugins, or have a long plugin chain, you'll want to use a configuration file.

postcss.config.js

module .exports = { parser : 'sugarss' , plugins : [ require ( 'postcss-import' )({ ...options }), require ( 'postcss-url' )({ url : 'copy' , useHash : true }), ], }

Note that you can not set the from or to options for postcss in the config file. They are set automatically based on the CLI arguments.

Context

For more advanced usage, it's recommended to use a function in postcss.config.js ; this gives you access to the CLI context to dynamically apply options and plugins per file

Name Type Default Description env {String} 'development' process.env.NODE_ENV file {Object} dirname, basename, extname File options {Object} map, parser, syntax, stringifier PostCSS Options

postcss.config.js

module .exports = ( ctx ) => ({ map : ctx.options.map, parser : ctx.file.extname === '.sss' ? 'sugarss' : false , plugins : { 'postcss-import' : { root : ctx.file.dirname }, cssnano : ctx.env === 'production' ? {} : false , }, })

⚠️ If you want to set options via CLI, it's mandatory to reference ctx.options in postcss.config.js

postcss input.sss -p sugarss -o output.css -m

postcss.config.js