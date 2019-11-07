PostCSS plugin that adds a native
fix value to the CSS
clear property, for self-clearing children. The output clearfix works in IE8+.
Part of Rucksack - CSS Superpowers
Input
.cleared {
clear: fix;
}
Output
.cleared:after{
content: '';
display: block;
clear: both;
}
postcss([ require('postcss-clearfix') ])
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
display
|String
'block'
|Set the display property outputted in the
::after clearfix (eg: use
'table' to prevent collapsed margins on cleared items)
MIT © Sean King