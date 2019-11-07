PostCSS Clearfix

PostCSS plugin that adds a native fix value to the CSS clear property, for self-clearing children. The output clearfix works in IE8+.

Part of Rucksack - CSS Superpowers

Input

.cleared { clear : fix; }

Output

.cleared :after { content : '' ; display : block; clear : both; }

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-clearfix' ) ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Options

Property Type Default Description display String 'block' Set the display property outputted in the ::after clearfix (eg: use 'table' to prevent collapsed margins on cleared items)

MIT © Sean King