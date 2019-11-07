openbase logo
postcss-clearfix

by Sean King
2.0.1 (see all)

PostCSS plugin that adds a 'fix' argument to the 'clear' property

Overview

Readme

PostCSS Clearfix

NPM version Downloads Build Status

PostCSS plugin that adds a native fix value to the CSS clear property, for self-clearing children. The output clearfix works in IE8+.

Part of Rucksack - CSS Superpowers

Input

.cleared {
  clear: fix;
}

Output

.cleared:after{
  content: '';
  display: block;
  clear: both;
}

Usage

postcss([ require('postcss-clearfix') ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Options

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
displayString'block'Set the display property outputted in the ::after clearfix (eg: use 'table' to prevent collapsed margins on cleared items)

MIT © Sean King

