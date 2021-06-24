openbase logo
by Leo Di Donato
1.2.2 (see all)

PostCss plugin to minify your CSS with clean-css

Documentation
19.3K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

postcss-clean

PostCss plugin to minify your CSS

Compression will be handled by clean-css, which according to this benchmark is one of the top (probably the best) libraries for minifying CSS.

Install

With npm do:

npm install postcss-clean --save

Example

Input

.try {
  color: #607d8b;
  width: 32px;
}

Output

.try{color:#607d8b;width:32px}

Input

:host {
  display: block;
}

:host ::content {
  & > * {
    color: var(--primary-color);
  }
}

Output

:host{display:block}:host ::content>*{color:var(--my-color)}

Note this example assumes you combined postcss-clean with other plugins (e.g. postcss-nesting).

API

clean([options])

Note that postcss-clean is an asynchronous processor. It cannot be used like this:

var out = postcss([ clean() ]).process(css).css;
console.log(out)

Instead make sure your runner uses the async APIs:

postcss([ clean() ]).process(css).then(function(out) {
    console.log(out.css);
});

options

It simply proxies the clean-css options. See the complete list of options here.

Usage

See the PostCSS documentation for examples for your environment.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome.

License

MIT © Leonardo Di Donato

