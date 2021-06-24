PostCss plugin to minify your CSS

Compression will be handled by clean-css, which according to this benchmark is one of the top (probably the best) libraries for minifying CSS.

Install

With npm do:

npm install postcss-clean --save

Example

Input

.try { color : #607d8b ; width : 32px ; }

Output

.try { color : #607d8b ; width : 32px }

Input

:host { display : block; } :host ::content { & > * { color : var (--primary-color); } }

Output

:host { display :block} :host ::content >*{ color : var (--my-color)}

Note this example assumes you combined postcss-clean with other plugins (e.g. postcss-nesting).

API

Note that postcss-clean is an asynchronous processor. It cannot be used like this:

var out = postcss([ clean() ]).process(css).css; console .log(out)

Instead make sure your runner uses the async APIs:

postcss([ clean() ]).process(css).then( function ( out ) { console .log(out.css); });

options

It simply proxies the clean-css options. See the complete list of options here.

Usage

See the PostCSS documentation for examples for your environment.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome.

License

MIT © Leonardo Di Donato