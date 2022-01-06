PostCSS Clamp

PostCSS plugin to transform clamp() to combination of min/max .

This plugin transform this css:

.foo { width : clamp (10px, 4em, 80px); }

into this:

.foo { width : max (10px, min(4em, 80px)); }

Or with enabled options precalculate :

.foo { width : clamp (10em, 4px, 10px); } .foo { width : max (10em, 14px); }

Instalation

$ npm install postcss postcss-clamp --save-dev or $ yarn add --dev postcss postcss-clamp

Usage

Use PostCSS Clamp as a PostCSS plugin:

const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); const postcssClamp = require ( 'postcss-clamp' ); postcss([ postcssClamp( ) ]).process(YOUR_CSS );

PostCSS Clamp runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Options

precalculate

The precalculate option determines whether values with the same unit should be precalculated. By default, these are not precalculation.

postcssColorHexAlpha({ precalculate : true });

The second and third value has the same unit ( px ):

.foo { width : clamp (10em, 4px, 10px); } .foo { width : max (10em, 14px); }

Here all values have the same unit:

.foo { width : clamp (10px, 4px, 10px); } .foo { width : 24px ; }

LICENSE

See LICENSE