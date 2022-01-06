openbase logo
postcss-clamp

by Ivan Menshykov
4.0.0 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to transform clamp() to combination of min/max

Overview

Readme

PostCSS Clamp

PostCSS plugin to transform clamp() to combination of min/max.

This plugin transform this css:

.foo {
  width: clamp(10px, 4em, 80px);
}

into this:

.foo {
  width: max(10px, min(4em, 80px));
}

Or with enabled options precalculate:

.foo {
  width: clamp(10em, 4px, 10px);
}

/* becomes */

.foo {
  width: max(10em, 14px);
}

'Can I use' table

Instalation

$ npm install postcss postcss-clamp --save-dev
or
$ yarn add --dev postcss postcss-clamp

Usage

Use PostCSS Clamp as a PostCSS plugin:

const postcss = require('postcss');
const postcssClamp = require('postcss-clamp');

postcss([
  postcssClamp(/* pluginOptions */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions */);

PostCSS Clamp runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Options

precalculate

The precalculate option determines whether values with the same unit should be precalculated. By default, these are not precalculation.

postcssColorHexAlpha({
  precalculate: true
});

The second and third value has the same unit (px):

.foo {
  width: clamp(10em, 4px, 10px);
}

/* becomes */

.foo {
  width: max(10em, 14px);
}

Here all values have the same unit:

.foo {
  width: clamp(10px, 4px, 10px);
}

/* becomes */

.foo {
  width: 24px;
}

LICENSE

See LICENSE

