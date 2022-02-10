PostCSS Calc lets you reduce
calc() references whenever it's possible.
When multiple units are mixed together in the same expression, the
calc()
statement is left as is, to fallback to the W3C calc() implementation.
npm install postcss-calc
// dependencies
var fs = require("fs")
var postcss = require("postcss")
var calc = require("postcss-calc")
// css to be processed
var css = fs.readFileSync("input.css", "utf8")
// process css
var output = postcss()
.use(calc())
.process(css)
.css
Using this
input.css:
h1 {
font-size: calc(16px * 2);
height: calc(100px - 2em);
width: calc(2*var(--base-width));
margin-bottom: calc(16px * 1.5);
}
you will get:
h1 {
font-size: 32px;
height: calc(100px - 2em);
width: calc(2*var(--base-width));
margin-bottom: 24px
}
Checkout tests for more examples.
precision (default:
5)
Allow you to define the precision for decimal numbers.
var out = postcss()
.use(calc({precision: 10}))
.process(css)
.css
preserve (default:
false)
Allow you to preserve calc() usage in output so browsers will handle decimal precision themselves.
var out = postcss()
.use(calc({preserve: true}))
.process(css)
.css
warnWhenCannotResolve (default:
false)
Adds warnings when calc() are not reduced to a single value.
var out = postcss()
.use(calc({warnWhenCannotResolve: true}))
.process(css)
.css
mediaQueries (default:
false)
Allows calc() usage as part of media query declarations.
var out = postcss()
.use(calc({mediaQueries: true}))
.process(css)
.css
selectors (default:
false)
Allows calc() usage as part of selectors.
var out = postcss()
.use(calc({selectors: true}))
.process(css)
.css
Example:
div[data-size="calc(3*3)"] {
width: 100px;
}
To replace the value of CSS custom properties at build time, try PostCSS Custom Properties.
Work on a branch, install dev-dependencies, respect coding style & run tests before submitting a bug fix or a feature.
git clone git@github.com:postcss/postcss-calc.git
git checkout -b patch-1
npm install
npm test