openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

postcss-calc

by postcss
8.0.0 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to reduce calc()

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.7M

GitHub Stars

194

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PostCSS Calc PostCSS

NPM Version Support Chat

PostCSS Calc lets you reduce calc() references whenever it's possible. When multiple units are mixed together in the same expression, the calc() statement is left as is, to fallback to the W3C calc() implementation.

Installation

npm install postcss-calc

Usage

// dependencies
var fs = require("fs")
var postcss = require("postcss")
var calc = require("postcss-calc")

// css to be processed
var css = fs.readFileSync("input.css", "utf8")

// process css
var output = postcss()
  .use(calc())
  .process(css)
  .css

Using this input.css:

h1 {
  font-size: calc(16px * 2);
  height: calc(100px - 2em);
  width: calc(2*var(--base-width));
  margin-bottom: calc(16px * 1.5);
}

you will get:

h1 {
  font-size: 32px;
  height: calc(100px - 2em);
  width: calc(2*var(--base-width));
  margin-bottom: 24px
}

Checkout tests for more examples.

Options

precision (default: 5)

Allow you to define the precision for decimal numbers.

var out = postcss()
  .use(calc({precision: 10}))
  .process(css)
  .css

preserve (default: false)

Allow you to preserve calc() usage in output so browsers will handle decimal precision themselves.

var out = postcss()
  .use(calc({preserve: true}))
  .process(css)
  .css

warnWhenCannotResolve (default: false)

Adds warnings when calc() are not reduced to a single value.

var out = postcss()
  .use(calc({warnWhenCannotResolve: true}))
  .process(css)
  .css

mediaQueries (default: false)

Allows calc() usage as part of media query declarations.

var out = postcss()
  .use(calc({mediaQueries: true}))
  .process(css)
  .css

selectors (default: false)

Allows calc() usage as part of selectors.

var out = postcss()
  .use(calc({selectors: true}))
  .process(css)
  .css

Example:

div[data-size="calc(3*3)"] {
  width: 100px;
}

To replace the value of CSS custom properties at build time, try PostCSS Custom Properties.

Contributing

Work on a branch, install dev-dependencies, respect coding style & run tests before submitting a bug fix or a feature.

git clone git@github.com:postcss/postcss-calc.git
git checkout -b patch-1
npm install
npm test

Changelog

License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial