PostCSS Cachebuster

[PostCSS] plugin added cachebuster to local files based on their datechanged.

Input css example

@ import url( "/css/styles.css" ); .foo { background-image : url ( '../images/index/logo.png' ); behavior : url ( '../behaviors/backgroundsize.min.htc' ); } @ font-face { font-family : 'My font' ; src : url ( 'fonts/myfont.ttf' ); }

Output css example

@ import url( "/css/styles.css?v66f22a33fff" ); .foo { background-image : url ( '../images/index/logo.png?v14f32a475b8' ) behavior : url ( '../behaviors/backgroundsize.min.htc?v15f55a666c2' ); } @ font-face { font-family : 'My font' ; src : url ( 'fonts/myfont.ttf?v32f14a88dcf' ); }

Configure

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-cachebuster' )({ imagesPath : '/images' , cssPath : '/stylesheets' }) ])

See [PostCSS] docs for examples for your environment.

Options

cssPath - option to redefine relative images resolving directory (by default the same as css file folder)

- option to redefine relative images resolving directory (by default the same as css file folder) imagesPath - variable to define absolute images base path

- variable to define absolute images base path type - define cachebuster type, mtime by default, allows: mtime , checksum (checksum based on a hash algorithm), or a function which receives the absolute path to the file as an argument and whose return value becomes the url pathname.

- define cachebuster type, by default, allows: , (checksum based on a hash algorithm), or a function which receives the absolute path to the file as an argument and whose return value becomes the url pathname. paramName - prefix for the cachebuster value added to an asset's query string (defaults to v ). The default of v produces URLs like images/horse.jpg?v32f14a88dcf . You can include an = to format it as a key/value parameter. For example, setting paramName to v= could produce URLs like images/horse.jpg?v=32f14a88dcf .

- prefix for the cachebuster value added to an asset's query string (defaults to ). The default of produces URLs like . You can include an to format it as a key/value parameter. For example, setting to could produce URLs like . hashAlgorithm - the hash algorithm to use when type is set to checksum (defaults to md5 ). See the crypto.createHash() documentation for information about available hash algorithms.

- the hash algorithm to use when is set to (defaults to ). See the crypto.createHash() documentation for information about available hash algorithms. additionalProps - array of additional CSS properties to support

- array of additional CSS properties to support supportedProps - replacement array of supported CSS properties (see below for the default list of supported properties).

Default supported properties:

background

background-image

border-image

behavior

src

Add to this list by setting the additionalProps configuration option. To add support for mask-image properties, for example:

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-cachebuster' )({ additionalProps : [ 'mask-image' , '-webkit-mask-image' ] }) ])

Replace the default list by setting the supportedProps configuration option. To limit the cachbusting to background images only, for example:

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-cachebuster' )({ supportedProps : [ 'background' , 'background-image' ] }) ])

