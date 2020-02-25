[PostCSS] plugin added cachebuster to local files based on their datechanged.
@import url("/css/styles.css");
.foo {
background-image : url('../images/index/logo.png');
behavior : url('../behaviors/backgroundsize.min.htc');
}
@font-face {
font-family: 'My font';
src: url('fonts/myfont.ttf');
}
@import url("/css/styles.css?v66f22a33fff");
.foo {
background-image : url('../images/index/logo.png?v14f32a475b8')
behavior : url('../behaviors/backgroundsize.min.htc?v15f55a666c2');
}
@font-face {
font-family: 'My font';
src: url('fonts/myfont.ttf?v32f14a88dcf');
}
postcss([
require('postcss-cachebuster')({
imagesPath : '/images',
cssPath : '/stylesheets'
})
])
See [PostCSS] docs for examples for your environment.
cssPath - option to redefine relative images resolving directory (by default the same as css file folder)
imagesPath - variable to define absolute images base path
type - define cachebuster type,
mtime by default, allows:
mtime,
checksum (checksum based on a hash algorithm),
or a function which receives the absolute path to the file as an argument and whose return value becomes
the url pathname.
paramName - prefix for the cachebuster value added to an asset's query
string (defaults to
v). The default of
v produces URLs like
images/horse.jpg?v32f14a88dcf. You can include an
= to format it as a
key/value parameter. For example, setting
paramName to
v= could produce
URLs like
images/horse.jpg?v=32f14a88dcf.
hashAlgorithm - the hash algorithm to use when
type is set to
checksum (defaults to
md5).
See the crypto.createHash()
documentation for information about available hash algorithms.
additionalProps - array of additional CSS properties to support
supportedProps - replacement array of supported CSS properties (see below
for the default list of supported properties).
Default supported properties:
background
background-image
border-image
behavior
src
Add to this list by setting the
additionalProps configuration option.
To add support for
mask-image properties, for example:
postcss([
require('postcss-cachebuster')({
additionalProps : [
'mask-image',
'-webkit-mask-image'
]
})
])
Replace the default list by setting the
supportedProps configuration option.
To limit the cachbusting to background images only, for example:
postcss([
require('postcss-cachebuster')({
supportedProps : [
'background',
'background-image'
]
})
])