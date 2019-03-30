PostCSS plugin to report warning messages right in your browser.
If a plugin before this one is throwing a warning, this plugin will append warning messages to
html:before.
Put this plugin after all plugins if you want to cover all possible warnings:
postcss([
require('other-plugin'),
require('postcss-browser-reporter')
])
selector (
{String}, default:
html::before)
You can override selector that will be used to display messages:
var messages = require('postcss-browser-reporter')
postcss([
messages({
selector: 'body:before'
})
])
styles (
{Object}, default: opinionated styles)
You can override default styles applied to the selector:
var messages = require('postcss-browser-reporter')
postcss([
messages({
styles: {
color: 'gray',
'text-align': 'center'
}
})
])
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.
The MIT License