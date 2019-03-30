openbase logo
postcss-browser-reporter

by postcss
0.6.0 (see all)

Plugin to display warning messages right in your browser

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.9K

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

PostCSS Browser Reporter Build Status

PostCSS plugin to report warning messages right in your browser.

If a plugin before this one is throwing a warning, this plugin will append warning messages to html:before.

Postcss-browser-reporter – warnings from other postcss plugins in your browser

Usage

Put this plugin after all plugins if you want to cover all possible warnings:

postcss([
  require('other-plugin'),
  require('postcss-browser-reporter')
])

Options

selector ({String}, default: html::before)

You can override selector that will be used to display messages:

var messages = require('postcss-browser-reporter')
postcss([
  messages({
    selector: 'body:before'
  })
])

styles ({Object}, default: opinionated styles)

You can override default styles applied to the selector:

var messages = require('postcss-browser-reporter')
postcss([
  messages({
    styles: {
      color: 'gray',
      'text-align': 'center'
    }
  })
])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

License

The MIT License

