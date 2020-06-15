openbase logo
postcss-bidirection

by gasolin
2.7.2 (see all)

PostCSS plugin that polyfill Bi-directional CSS properties and values to suppot rtl and ltr rules in all browsers

Overview

1.8K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

PostCSS Bidirection Build Status Npm version

PostCSS plugin that polyfill Bi-directional CSS proposal from W3C to suppot direction-sensitive rules, a.k.a Left-To-Right (LTR) and Right-To-Left (RTL) in all browsers.

Install

npm install --save-dev postcss-bidirection

Usage

Install postcss-bidirection via npm:

postcss([ require('postcss-bidirection') ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

To check the layout change, in your HTML file, add attribute in your html tags

<html dir="rtl">

Or, in your js file, set document.dir = 'rtl' or document.dir = 'ltr'.

Examples

PostCSS Bidirection support syntax based on https://wiki.mozilla.org/Gaia/CSS_Guidelines

Text alignment example

Input

.foo {
  text-align: start;
}

Output

.foo {
  text-align: left;
}

html[dir="rtl"] .foo {
  text-align: right;
}

Padding Example

Input

.foo {
  padding-inline-start: 1px;
}

Output

.foo {
  padding-left: 1px;
}

html[dir="rtl"] .foo {
  padding-right: 1px;
}

Border Width Example

Input

.foo {
  border-inline-start-width: 1px;
}

Output

.foo {
  border-left-width: 1px;
}

html[dir="rtl"] .foo {
  border-right-width: 1px;
}

Absolute Positioning Example

Input

.foo {
  inset-inline-start: 1px;
}

Output

.foo {
  left: 1px;
}

html[dir="rtl"] .foo {
  right: 1px;
}

All supported syntax are listed below

left/rightbegin/end
text alignment
text-align: lefttext-align: start
text-align: righttext-align: end
float: leftfloat: start
float: rightfloat: end
clear: leftclear: start
clear: rightclear: end
padding, margin, border
padding-leftpadding-inline-start
padding-rightpadding-inline-end
border-leftborder-inline-start
border-rightborder-inline-end
border-left-colorborder-inline-end-color
border-right-colorborder-inline-start-color
border-left-styleborder-inline-start-style
border-right-styleborder-inline-end-style
border-left-widthborder-inline-start-width
border-right-widthborder-inline-end-width
border-top-left-radiusborder-top-inline-start-radius
border-top-right-radiusborder-top-inline-end-radius
border-bottom-left-radiusborder-bottom-inline-start-radius
border-bottom-right-radiusborder-bottom-inline-end-radius
margin-leftmargin-inline-start
margin-rightmargin-inline-end
absolute positioning
leftinset-inline-start
rightinset-inline-end
leftoffset-inline-start (obsolete)
rightoffset-inline-end (obsolete)

Options

postcss-bidirection accepts an options object.

const plugin = require('postcss-bidirection');
const opts = {
    ...
};
postcss([ plugin(opts) ]).process(input) ...

Custom Selectors

By default, postcss-bidirection prefixes generated CSS selectors with html[dir="rtl"] or html[dir="ltr"]. The buildSelector option allows you to override this behavior.

This callback gets called once for every selector of every rule that contains translated properties. If the rule has multiple selectors separated by commas, then it will be called multiple times for that rule.

It takes two arguments:

  • the original CSS selector of the rule that we are translating
  • The direction to which it is being translated. Can be rtl or ltr.

It should return a CSS selector string, which will be attached to the translated CSS rule.

For example, to drop html from generated selectors, pass a custom buildSelector function to the plugin.

const opts = {
  buildSelector = function(selector, direction) {
    return '[dir=" + direction + '"] ' + selector;
  }
};

let bidirection = require('postcss-bidirection');
postcss([ bidirection(opts) ]);

Input

.foo {
  text-align: start;
}

Now we have [dir="rtl"] instead of html[dir="rtl"] in the output: 

.foo {
  text-align: left;
}

[dir="rtl"] .foo {
  text-align: right;
}

Debugging

Install postcss-debug

npm install -g postcss-debug

Then run postcss-debug with command

postcss-debug sample.css

References

Firefox OS / B2G OS

These CSS syntax are already in production in Mozilla's Firefox OS, which could be installed as an Android launcher. Once its started, open Settings > Language and choose an sample RTL Language to check the result.

