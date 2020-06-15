PostCSS plugin that polyfill Bi-directional CSS proposal from W3C to suppot direction-sensitive rules, a.k.a Left-To-Right (LTR) and Right-To-Left (RTL) in all browsers.
npm install --save-dev postcss-bidirection
Install postcss-bidirection via npm:
postcss([ require('postcss-bidirection') ])
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.
To check the layout change, in your HTML file, add attribute in your html tags
<html dir="rtl">
Or, in your js file, set
document.dir = 'rtl' or
document.dir = 'ltr'.
PostCSS Bidirection support syntax based on https://wiki.mozilla.org/Gaia/CSS_Guidelines
Input
.foo {
text-align: start;
}
Output
.foo {
text-align: left;
}
html[dir="rtl"] .foo {
text-align: right;
}
Input
.foo {
padding-inline-start: 1px;
}
Output
.foo {
padding-left: 1px;
}
html[dir="rtl"] .foo {
padding-right: 1px;
}
Input
.foo {
border-inline-start-width: 1px;
}
Output
.foo {
border-left-width: 1px;
}
html[dir="rtl"] .foo {
border-right-width: 1px;
}
Input
.foo {
inset-inline-start: 1px;
}
Output
.foo {
left: 1px;
}
html[dir="rtl"] .foo {
right: 1px;
}
All supported syntax are listed below
|left/right
|begin/end
|text alignment
|text-align: left
|text-align: start
|text-align: right
|text-align: end
|float: left
|float: start
|float: right
|float: end
|clear: left
|clear: start
|clear: right
|clear: end
|padding, margin, border
|padding-left
|padding-inline-start
|padding-right
|padding-inline-end
|border-left
|border-inline-start
|border-right
|border-inline-end
|border-left-color
|border-inline-end-color
|border-right-color
|border-inline-start-color
|border-left-style
|border-inline-start-style
|border-right-style
|border-inline-end-style
|border-left-width
|border-inline-start-width
|border-right-width
|border-inline-end-width
|border-top-left-radius
|border-top-inline-start-radius
|border-top-right-radius
|border-top-inline-end-radius
|border-bottom-left-radius
|border-bottom-inline-start-radius
|border-bottom-right-radius
|border-bottom-inline-end-radius
|margin-left
|margin-inline-start
|margin-right
|margin-inline-end
|absolute positioning
|left
|inset-inline-start
|right
|inset-inline-end
|left
|offset-inline-start (obsolete)
|right
|offset-inline-end (obsolete)
postcss-bidirection accepts an options object.
const plugin = require('postcss-bidirection');
const opts = {
...
};
postcss([ plugin(opts) ]).process(input) ...
By default, postcss-bidirection prefixes generated CSS selectors with
html[dir="rtl"] or
html[dir="ltr"]. The
buildSelector option allows you to override this behavior.
This callback gets called once for every selector of every rule that contains translated properties. If the rule has multiple selectors separated by commas, then it will be called multiple times for that rule.
It takes two arguments:
rtl or
ltr.
It should return a CSS selector string, which will be attached to the translated CSS rule.
For example, to drop
html from generated selectors, pass a custom
buildSelector function to the plugin.
const opts = {
buildSelector = function(selector, direction) {
return '[dir=" + direction + '"] ' + selector;
}
};
let bidirection = require('postcss-bidirection');
postcss([ bidirection(opts) ]);
Input
.foo {
text-align: start;
}
Now we have
[dir="rtl"] instead of
html[dir="rtl"] in the output:
.foo {
text-align: left;
}
[dir="rtl"] .foo {
text-align: right;
}
Install postcss-debug
npm install -g postcss-debug
Then run postcss-debug with command
postcss-debug sample.css
These CSS syntax are already in production in Mozilla's Firefox OS, which could be installed as an Android launcher. Once its started, open Settings > Language and choose an sample RTL Language to check the result.