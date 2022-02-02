PostCSS plugin to add text banner and footer to resulting file.
inline: false to disable)
important: true to enable)
Add PostCSS Banner to your build tool:
npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-banner
Set
banner and/or
footer properties to add banner and/or footer to your
resulting css (so use after minifier).
Example:
postcss(require('postcss-banner')({banner: 'banner'}))
yields
/*
* banner
*/
.foo {
}
Value will be converted to string and wrapped with spaces by default.
Set
inline to
true to render the comment in a single line.
Example:
var postcss = require('gulp-postcss');
var postcssBanner = require('postcss-banner');
var banner = 'single line comment';
gulp.task('css', function () {
return gulp.src('./css/src/*.css')
.pipe(postcss(
[
postcssBanner({
banner: banner,
inline: true
})
]))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./css'));
});
yields
/* single line comment */
.foo {
}
banner
Type:
String
The string will be converted in a css comment and put at the beginning of the css file.
footer
Type:
String
The string will be converted in a css comment and put at the end of the css file.
inline
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Render the banner all in one line.
important
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Add a bang to the comment. (eg.
/*! banner v.0.0.1 */)
NOTE: Important css comments are generally preserved from being removed during a minification process.
MIT License © Eugene Datsky
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.