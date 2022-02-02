openbase logo
postcss-banner

by Eugene Datsky
4.0.1

PostCSS plugin to add text banner and footer to resulting file

Readme

PostCSS Banner Dependency Status Current version NPM downloads Build Status

PostCSS plugin to add text banner and footer to resulting file.

Migration from previous versions

  • Asterisks to beginning of line are added automatically (use inline: false to disable)
  • Bang isn't added automatically (use important: true to enable)

Usage

Add PostCSS Banner to your build tool:

npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-banner

Set banner and/or footer properties to add banner and/or footer to your resulting css (so use after minifier).

Example:

postcss(require('postcss-banner')({banner: 'banner'}))

yields

/*
 * banner
 */
.foo {
}

Value will be converted to string and wrapped with spaces by default. Set inline to true to render the comment in a single line.

Example:

var postcss = require('gulp-postcss');
var postcssBanner = require('postcss-banner');

var banner = 'single line comment';

gulp.task('css', function () {
  return gulp.src('./css/src/*.css')
    .pipe(postcss(
      [
        postcssBanner({
          banner: banner,
          inline: true
        })
      ]))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./css'));
});

yields

/* single line comment */
.foo {
}

Options

Type: String

The string will be converted in a css comment and put at the beginning of the css file.

Type: String

The string will be converted in a css comment and put at the end of the css file.

inline

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Render the banner all in one line.

important

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Add a bang to the comment. (eg. /*! banner v.0.0.1 */)

NOTE: Important css comments are generally preserved from being removed during a minification process.

License

MIT License © Eugene Datsky

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

