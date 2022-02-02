PostCSS Banner

PostCSS plugin to add text banner and footer to resulting file.

Migration from previous versions

Asterisks to beginning of line are added automatically (use inline: false to disable)

to disable) Bang isn't added automatically (use important: true to enable)

Usage

Add PostCSS Banner to your build tool:

npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-banner

Set banner and/or footer properties to add banner and/or footer to your resulting css (so use after minifier).

Example:

postcss( require ( 'postcss-banner' )({ banner : 'banner' }))

yields

.foo { }

Value will be converted to string and wrapped with spaces by default. Set inline to true to render the comment in a single line.

Example:

var postcss = require ( 'gulp-postcss' ); var postcssBanner = require ( 'postcss-banner' ); var banner = 'single line comment' ; gulp.task( 'css' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './css/src/*.css' ) .pipe(postcss( [ postcssBanner({ banner : banner, inline : true }) ])) .pipe(gulp.dest( './css' )); });

yields

.foo { }

Options

banner

Type: String

The string will be converted in a css comment and put at the beginning of the css file.

Type: String

The string will be converted in a css comment and put at the end of the css file.

inline

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Render the banner all in one line.

important

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Add a bang to the comment. (eg. /*! banner v.0.0.1 */ )

NOTE: Important css comments are generally preserved from being removed during a minification process.

License

MIT License © Eugene Datsky

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.