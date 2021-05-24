openbase logo
postcss-atroot

by Eugene
0.2.3 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to place rules directly at the root

Downloads/wk

115K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

PostCSS at-root Circle CI

PostCSS plugin to place rules directly at the root node.

The @at-root causes one or more rules to be emitted at the root of the document, rather than being nested beneath their parent selectors:

.parent {
  ...
  @at-root{
    .child {...}
  }
}

Which would produce:

.child { ... }
.parent { ... }

It will play well with postcss @include plugins.
foo.css:

@at-root {
  @viewport { width: device-width; }
}
.foo {
  color: blue;
}

bar.css:

.bar {
  @import "foo.css";
}

Will produce:

@viewport { width: device-width; }

.bar .foo {
  color: blue; 
}

Usage

postcss([ require('postcss-atroot')() ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

