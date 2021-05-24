PostCSS at-root

PostCSS plugin to place rules directly at the root node.

The @at-root causes one or more rules to be emitted at the root of the document, rather than being nested beneath their parent selectors:

.parent { ... @at-root{ .child {...} } }

Which would produce:

.child { ... } .parent { ... }

It will play well with postcss @include plugins.

foo.css:

@ at - root { @ viewport { width : device-width ; } } .foo { color : blue; }

bar.css:

.bar { @import "foo.css"; }

Will produce:

@ viewport { width : device-width ; } .bar .foo { color : blue; }

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-atroot' )() ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.