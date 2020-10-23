Ported from rework-plugin-at2x
$ npm install postcss postcss-at2x --save-dev
const fs = require('fs');
const postcss = require('postcss');
const at2x = require('postcss-at2x');
const input = fs.readFileSync('input.css', 'utf8');
const output = postcss()
.use(at2x())
.process(input)
.then(result => console.log(result.css));
Adds
at-2x keyword to
background and
background-image declarations to add retina support for images.
Input
.multi {
background: url(http://example.com/image.png),
linear-gradient(to right, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0), rgba(255, 255, 255, 1)),
green,
url(/public/images/cool.png) at-2x;
}
Output
.multi {
background: url(http://example.com/image.png),
linear-gradient(to right, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0), rgba(255, 255, 255, 1)),
green,
url(/public/images/cool.png);
}
@media (min-device-pixel-ratio: 1.5), (min-resolution: 144dpi), (min-resolution: 1.5dppx) {
.multi {
background-image: url(http://example.com/image.png),
linear-gradient(to right, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0), rgba(255, 255, 255, 1)),
none,
url(/public/images/cool@2x.png);
}
}
identifier (default:
"@2x") string
Change the identifier added to retina images, for example
file@2x.png can be
file-retina.png.
detectImageSize (default:
false) boolean
Obtains the image dimensions of the non-retina image automatically and applies them to the
background-size property of the retina image.
skipMissingRetina (default:
false) boolean
If the retina image cannot be found on the file system it will be skipped and not output into the result CSS.
resolveImagePath function
Get resolved image path for detecting image size. By default, original
url value is resolved from current working directory (
process.cwd()).
Function receives two arguments: original
url value and PostCSS declaration source.
Output
.element {
background: url(img.jpg) no-repeat;
}
@media (min-device-pixel-ratio: 1.5), (min-resolution: 144dpi), (min-resolution: 1.5dppx) {
.element {
background: url(img@2x.jpg) no-repeat;
background-size: 540px 675px; /* Dimensions of img.jpg */
}
}
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.