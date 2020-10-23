openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pa

postcss-at2x

by Simon Smith
5.0.0 (see all)

Simplify handling of retina images in CSS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

postcss-at2x Build Status

Ported from rework-plugin-at2x

Installation

$ npm install postcss postcss-at2x --save-dev

Usage

const fs = require('fs');
const postcss = require('postcss');
const at2x = require('postcss-at2x');

const input = fs.readFileSync('input.css', 'utf8');

const output = postcss()
  .use(at2x())
  .process(input)
  .then(result => console.log(result.css));

.at2x()

Adds at-2x keyword to background and background-image declarations to add retina support for images.

Input

.multi {
  background: url(http://example.com/image.png),
              linear-gradient(to right, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0),  rgba(255, 255, 255, 1)),
              green,
              url(/public/images/cool.png) at-2x;
}

Output

.multi {
  background: url(http://example.com/image.png),
              linear-gradient(to right, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0),  rgba(255, 255, 255, 1)),
              green,
              url(/public/images/cool.png);
}

@media (min-device-pixel-ratio: 1.5), (min-resolution: 144dpi), (min-resolution: 1.5dppx) {
  .multi {
    background-image: url(http://example.com/image.png), 
                      linear-gradient(to right, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0),  rgba(255, 255, 255, 1)), 
                      none,
                      url(/public/images/cool@2x.png);
  }
}

Options

identifier (default: "@2x") string

Change the identifier added to retina images, for example file@2x.png can be file-retina.png.

detectImageSize (default: false) boolean

Obtains the image dimensions of the non-retina image automatically and applies them to the background-size property of the retina image.

skipMissingRetina (default: false) boolean

If the retina image cannot be found on the file system it will be skipped and not output into the result CSS.

resolveImagePath function

Get resolved image path for detecting image size. By default, original url value is resolved from current working directory (process.cwd()).

Function receives two arguments: original url value and PostCSS declaration source.

Output

.element {
  background: url(img.jpg) no-repeat;
}

@media (min-device-pixel-ratio: 1.5), (min-resolution: 144dpi), (min-resolution: 1.5dppx) {
  .element {
    background: url(img@2x.jpg) no-repeat;
    background-size: 540px 675px; /* Dimensions of img.jpg */
  }
}

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial