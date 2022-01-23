PostCSS plugin to transform W3C CSS Custom Properties for at-rule’s parameters.

Adds the ability to use a custom property in the options, at-rules.

Used in conjunction with the plugin postcss-each, postcss-conditionals, postcss-for and more at-rules plugins.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-at-rules-variables

Note: This project is compatible with node v10+

Usage

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); var colorFunction = require ( 'postcss-color-function' ); var atImport = require ( 'postcss-import' ); var atEach = require ( 'postcss-each' ); var atVariables = require ( 'postcss-at-rules-variables' ); var atIf = require ( 'postcss-conditionals' ); var atFor = require ( 'postcss-for' ); var cssVariables = require ( 'postcss-css-variables' ); var nested = require ( 'postcss-nested' ); var css = fs.readFileSync( 'css/input.css' , 'utf8' ); var output = postcss() .use(atVariables({ })) .use(colorFunction()) .use(atEach()) .use(atImport({ plugins : [ require ( 'postcss-at-rules-variables' )({ }), require ( 'postcss-import' ) ] })) .use(atFor()) .use(atIf()) .use(cssVariables()) .use(nested()) .process(css, { from : 'css/input.css' }) .css; console .log(output);

Use postcss-at-rules-variables before you at-rules plugins

Example

:root { --array : foo, bar, baz; --from : 1 ; --to : 3 ; --icon-exclude : 2 ; --color-danger : red; --nested-variable : color (var(--color-danger) a (90%)) ; } @ each $val in var(--array) { @ import "$val.css" ; }

html { background-color : var (--color-danger); color : var (--nested-variable); }

.some-class { color : #fff ; @for $val from var(--from) to var(--to) { @if $val != var(--icon-exclude) { .icon-$val { background-position : 0 $(val)px; } } } }

h1 { font-size : 24px ; } @ import "biz.css" ;

h2 { color : olive; }

html { background-color : red; color : rgba (255, 0, 0, 0.9); } .some-class { color : #fff ; } .some-class .icon-1 { background-position : 0 1px ; } .some-class .icon-3 { background-position : 0 3px ; } h1 { font-size : 24px ; } h2 { color : olive; }

Options

atRules

Type: Array

Default: ['for', 'if', 'else', 'each', 'mixin', 'custom-media']

Description: The array used in all at-rules in your project

variables

Type: Object

Default: {}

Description: Allows you to pass an object of variables for :root . These definitions will override any that exist in the CSS

declarationByWalk

Type: boolean

Default: false

Description: Searches for root declarations by traversing all declarations before interpolating them.