PostCSS plugin to transform W3C CSS Custom Properties for at-rule’s parameters.
Adds the ability to use a custom property in the options, at-rules.
Used in conjunction with the plugin postcss-each, postcss-conditionals, postcss-for and more at-rules plugins.
$ npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-at-rules-variables
Note: This project is compatible with node v10+
// Dependencies
var fs = require('fs');
var postcss = require('postcss');
var colorFunction = require('postcss-color-function');
var atImport = require('postcss-import');
var atEach = require('postcss-each');
var atVariables = require('postcss-at-rules-variables');
var atIf = require('postcss-conditionals');
var atFor = require('postcss-for');
var cssVariables = require('postcss-css-variables');
var nested = require('postcss-nested');
// CSS to be processed
var css = fs.readFileSync('css/input.css', 'utf8');
// Process CSS
var output = postcss()
.use(atVariables({ /* atRules: ['media'] */ }))
.use(colorFunction())
.use(atEach())
.use(atImport({
plugins: [
require('postcss-at-rules-variables')({ /* options */ }),
require('postcss-import')
]
}))
.use(atFor())
.use(atIf())
.use(cssVariables())
.use(nested())
.process(css, {
from: 'css/input.css'
})
.css;
console.log(output);
Use postcss-at-rules-variables before you at-rules plugins
/* input.css */
:root {
--array: foo, bar, baz;
--from: 1;
--to: 3;
--icon-exclude: 2;
--color-danger: red;
--nested-variable: color(var(--color-danger) a(90%)) ;
}
@each $val in var(--array) {
@import "$val.css";
}
/* foo.css */
html {
background-color: var(--color-danger);
color: var(--nested-variable);
}
/* bar.css */
.some-class {
color: #fff;
@for $val from var(--from) to var(--to) {
@if $val != var(--icon-exclude) {
.icon-$val {
background-position: 0 $(val)px;
}
}
}
}
/* baz.css */
h1 {
font-size: 24px;
}
@import "biz.css";
/* biz.css */
h2 {
color: olive;
}
/* Output example */
html {
background-color: red;
color: rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.9);
}
.some-class {
color: #fff;
}
.some-class .icon-1 {
background-position: 0 1px;
}
.some-class .icon-3 {
background-position: 0 3px;
}
h1 {
font-size: 24px;
}
h2 {
color: olive;
}
atRules
Type:
Array
Default:
['for', 'if', 'else', 'each', 'mixin', 'custom-media']
Description: The array used in all at-rules in your project
variables
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
Description: Allows you to pass an object of variables for
:root. These definitions will override any that exist in the CSS
declarationByWalk
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Description: Searches for root declarations by traversing all declarations before interpolating them.
⚠️ Attention, this approach is slower and carries the risk of overriding existing variables