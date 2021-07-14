openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
paw

postcss-assets-webpack-plugin

by Pavel Klimashkin
4.1.2 (see all)

Webpack plugin to apply postcss plugins on webpack's emit event (after loaders)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.3K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Apply postcss plugins to webpack css asset

This webpack plugin gets css extracted by MiniCssExtractPlugin and applies postcss plugins to it.

Why?

If you use postcss-loader, not all its plugins are effective in file-by-file processing. For instance, css structural optimizations or media query packaging better apply to one css production file that can be generated by MiniCssExtractPlugin.

Installation

npm install --save-dev webpack postcss postcss-assets-webpack-plugin

Options

  • test - regular expression for matching files returned from MiniCssExtractPlugin.
  • plugins - array of postcss plugins
  • log - boolean if plugin can print info to the console, true by default

Usage

Simple example of webpack config that tranforms css-modules with less and postcss. Autoprefixer is used in development and production, mqpacker and csswring are used only for production build.

import webpack from 'webpack';
import csswring from 'csswring';
import mqpacker from 'mqpacker';
import autoprefixer from 'autoprefixer';
import MiniCssExtractPlugin from 'mini-css-extract-plugin';
import PostCSSAssetsPlugin from 'postcss-assets-webpack-plugin';

const devMode = process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production'

webpackConfig = {
  <...>
  postcss() {
    return [autoprefixer({browser: 'last 2 version', cascade: false})]
  },

  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.less$/,
        exclude: [/node_modules/],
        use: [
          devMode ? 'style-loader' : MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
          {
            loader: 'css-loader',
            options: {
              modules: true,
              sourceMap: true,
              importLoaders: 1,
              minimize: false, // We use PostcssAssetsPlugin instead to minimize result chunks as a whole
              localIdentName: '[name]_[local]_[sha512:hash:base64:3]',
            },
          },
          {
            loader: 'postcss-loader',
            options: {
              sourceMap: true,
            },
          },
          {
            loader: 'less-loader',
          },
        ],
      }
    ],
  },

  plugins: [
    new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
      filename: devMode ? '[name].css' : '[name].[hash].css',
      chunkFilename: devMode ? '[id].css' : '[id].[hash].css',
    })

    new PostCSSAssetsPlugin({
      test: /\.css$/,
      log: true,
      plugins: [
        // Pack same CSS media query rules into one media query rule
        mqpacker,
        // Minify CSS file with source maps. That’s only
        csswring({preservehacks: true, removeallcomments: true}),
      ],
    }),
  ],
};

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial