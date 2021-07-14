Apply postcss plugins to webpack css asset

This webpack plugin gets css extracted by MiniCssExtractPlugin and applies postcss plugins to it.

If you use postcss-loader, not all its plugins are effective in file-by-file processing. For instance, css structural optimizations or media query packaging better apply to one css production file that can be generated by MiniCssExtractPlugin.

Installation

npm install --save-dev webpack postcss postcss-assets-webpack-plugin

Options

test - regular expression for matching files returned from MiniCssExtractPlugin.

- array of postcss plugins log - boolean if plugin can print info to the console, true by default

Usage

Simple example of webpack config that tranforms css-modules with less and postcss. Autoprefixer is used in development and production, mqpacker and csswring are used only for production build.