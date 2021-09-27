PostCSS Assets is an asset manager for CSS. It isolates stylesheets from environmental changes, gets image sizes and inlines files.
npm install postcss-assets --save-dev
gulp.task('assets', function () {
var postcss = require('gulp-postcss');
var assets = require('postcss-assets');
return gulp.src('source/*.css')
.pipe(postcss([assets({
loadPaths: ['images/']
})]))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));
});
var assets = require('postcss-assets');
grunt.initConfig({
postcss: {
options: {
processors: [
assets({
loadPaths: ['images/']
})
]
},
dist: { src: 'build/*.css' }
},
});
Note: all of the listed options below are parameters for the
assets object, not the top level postcss options object.
These options isolate stylesheets from environmental changes.
To make PostCSS Assets search for files in specific directories, define load paths:
var options = {
loadPaths: ['fonts/', 'media/patterns/', 'images/']
};
Example:
body {
background: resolve('foobar.jpg');
background: resolve('icons/baz.png');
}
PostCSS Assets would look for the files relative to the source file, then in load paths, then in the base path. If it succeed, it would resolve a true URL:
body {
background: url('/media/patterns/foobar.jpg');
background: url('/images/icons/baz.png');
}
If the root directory of your site is not where you execute PostCSS Assets, correct it:
var options = {
basePath: 'source/'
};
PostCSS Assets would treat
source directory as
/ for all URLs and load paths would be relative to it.
If the URL of your base path is not
/, correct it:
var options = {
baseUrl: 'http://example.com/wp-content/themes/'
};
To make resolved paths relative to the input file, set a flag:
var options = {
relative: true
};
To relate to a particular directory, set it as a string:
var options = {
relative: 'assets/css'
};
PostCSS Assets can bust assets cache:
var options = {
cachebuster: true
};
Example:
body {
background: resolve('/images/icons/baz.png');
}
PostCSS Assets will change urls depending on asset’s modification date:
body {
background: url('/images/icons/baz.png?14a931c501f');
}
To define a custom cachebuster pass a function as an option:
var options = {
cachebuster: function (filePath, urlPathname) {
return fs.statSync(filePath).mtime.getTime().toString(16);
}
};
If the returned value is falsy, no cache busting is done for the asset.
If the returned value is an object the values of
pathname and/or
query are used to generate a cache busted path to the asset.
If the returned value is a string, it is added as a query string.
The returned values for query strings must not include the starting
?.
Busting the cache via path:
var options = {
cachebuster: function (filePath, urlPathname) {
var hash = fs.statSync(filePath).mtime.getTime().toString(16);
return {
pathname: path.dirname(urlPathname)
+ '/' + path.basename(urlPathname, path.extname(urlPathname))
+ hash + path.extname(urlPathname),
query: false // you may omit this one
}
}
};
PostCSS Assets calculates dimensions of PNG, JPEG, GIF, SVG and WebP images:
body {
width: width('images/foobar.png'); /* 320px */
height: height('images/foobar.png'); /* 240px */
background-size: size('images/foobar.png'); /* 320px 240px */
}
To correct the dimensions for images with a high density, pass it as a second parameter:
body {
width: width('images/foobar.png', 2); /* 160px */
height: height('images/foobar.png', 2); /* 120px */
background-size: size('images/foobar.png', 2); /* 160px 120px */
}
PostCSS inlines files to a stylesheet in Base64 encoding:
body {
background: inline('images/foobar.png');
}
SVG files would be inlined unencoded, because then they benefit in size.
|Option
|Description
|Default
basePath
|Root directory of the project.
.
baseUrl
|URL of the project when running the web server.
/
cachebuster
|If cache should be busted. Pass a function to define custom busting strategy.
false
loadPaths
|Specific directories to look for the files.
[]
relative
|Directory to relate to when resolving URLs. When
true, relates to the input file. When
false, disables relative URLs.
false
cache
|When
true, if the input file not been modifed, use the results before cached.
false