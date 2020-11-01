openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pa

postcss-apply

by Pascal Duez
0.12.0 (see all)

PostCSS plugin enabling custom properties sets references

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

256K

GitHub Stars

154

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

postcss-apply

CSS Standard Status npm version Build Status Coverage Status

PostCSS plugin enabling custom property sets references

Refer to postcss-custom-properties for DOMless limitations.

Web Platform status

Spec (editor's draft): https://tabatkins.github.io/specs/css-apply-rule
Browser support: https://www.chromestatus.com/feature/5753701012602880

⚠️ The @apply rule and custom property sets most likely won't get any more support from browser vendors as the spec is yet considered deprecated and alternative solutions are being discussed.
Refer to following links for more infos:

Installation

npm install postcss-apply --save-dev

Usage

const fs = require('fs');
const postcss = require('postcss');
const apply = require('postcss-apply');

const input = fs.readFileSync('input.css', 'utf8');

postcss()
  .use(apply)
  .process(input)
  .then((result) => {
    fs.writeFileSync('output.css', result.css);
  });

Examples

In CSS declared sets

/* input */

:root {
  --toolbar-theme: {
    background-color: rebeccapurple;
    color: white;
    border: 1px solid green;
  };
}

.Toolbar {
  @apply --toolbar-theme;
}

/* output */

.Toolbar {
  background-color: rebeccapurple;
  color: white;
  border: 1px solid green;
}

In JS declared sets

const themes = {
  /* Set names won't be transformed, just `--` will be prepended. */
  'toolbar-theme': {
    /* Declaration properties can either be camel or kebab case. */
    backgroundColor: 'rebeccapurple',
    color: 'white',
    border: '1px solid green',
  },
};

[...]
postcss().use(apply({ sets: themes }))
[...]

/* input */

.Toolbar {
  @apply --toolbar-theme;
}

/* output */

.Toolbar {
  background-color: rebeccapurple;
  color: white;
  border: 1px solid green;
}

options

preserve

type: Boolean
default: false
Allows for keeping resolved declarations and @apply rules alongside.

sets

type: { [customPropertyName: string]: Object | string }
default: {}
Allows you to pass an object or string of custom property sets for :root. These definitions will be prepended, in such overridden by the one declared in CSS if they share the same name. The keys are automatically prefixed with the CSS -- to make it easier to share sets in your codebase.

Credits

Licence

postcss-apply is unlicensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial