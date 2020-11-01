PostCSS plugin enabling custom property sets references

Refer to postcss-custom-properties for DOMless limitations.

Web Platform status

Spec (editor's draft): https://tabatkins.github.io/specs/css-apply-rule

Browser support: https://www.chromestatus.com/feature/5753701012602880

⚠️ The @apply rule and custom property sets most likely won't get any more support from browser vendors as the spec is yet considered deprecated and alternative solutions are being discussed.

Refer to following links for more infos:

Installation

npm install postcss-apply --save-dev

Usage

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); const apply = require ( 'postcss-apply' ); const input = fs.readFileSync( 'input.css' , 'utf8' ); postcss() .use(apply) .process(input) .then( ( result ) => { fs.writeFileSync( 'output.css' , result.css); });

Examples

In CSS declared sets

:root { --toolbar-theme : { background-color: rebeccapurple; color : white; border : 1px solid green; }; } .Toolbar { @apply --toolbar-theme; }

.Toolbar { background-color : rebeccapurple; color : white; border : 1px solid green; }

In JS declared sets

const themes = { 'toolbar-theme' : { backgroundColor : 'rebeccapurple' , color : 'white' , border : '1px solid green' , }, }; [...] postcss().use(apply({ sets : themes })) [...]

.Toolbar { @apply --toolbar-theme; }

.Toolbar { background-color : rebeccapurple; color : white; border : 1px solid green; }

options

preserve

type: Boolean

default: false

Allows for keeping resolved declarations and @apply rules alongside.

sets

type: { [customPropertyName: string]: Object | string }

default: {}

Allows you to pass an object or string of custom property sets for :root . These definitions will be prepended, in such overridden by the one declared in CSS if they share the same name. The keys are automatically prefixed with the CSS -- to make it easier to share sets in your codebase.

Credits

Licence

postcss-apply is unlicensed.