postcss-animation

by zhouwenbin
0.0.12 (see all)

PostCSS plugin that adds `@keyframes` from animate.css.

Overview

Downloads/wk

543

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

PostCSS animation

PostCSS PostCSS plugin that adds @keyframes from animate.css.

.foo {
  animation-name: bounce;
}

.foo {
  animation-name: bounce;
}
@keyframes bounce {
  from, 20%, 53%, 80%, to {
    animation-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.215, 0.610, 0.355, 1.000);
    transform: translate3d(0,0,0);
  }
  40%, 43% {
    animation-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.755, 0.050, 0.855, 0.060);
    transform: translate3d(0, -30px, 0);
  }
  70% {
    animation-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.755, 0.050, 0.855, 0.060);
    transform: translate3d(0, -15px, 0);
  }
  90% {
    transform: translate3d(0,-4px,0);
  }
}

Usage

postcss([ require('postcss-animation') ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

gulp

see this example

License

MIT © zhouwenbin

Thanks

animate.css

