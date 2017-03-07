PostCSS PostCSS plugin that adds
@keyframes from animate.css.
.foo {
animation-name: bounce;
}
.foo {
animation-name: bounce;
}
@keyframes bounce {
from, 20%, 53%, 80%, to {
animation-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.215, 0.610, 0.355, 1.000);
transform: translate3d(0,0,0);
}
40%, 43% {
animation-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.755, 0.050, 0.855, 0.060);
transform: translate3d(0, -30px, 0);
}
70% {
animation-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.755, 0.050, 0.855, 0.060);
transform: translate3d(0, -15px, 0);
}
90% {
transform: translate3d(0,-4px,0);
}
}
postcss([ require('postcss-animation') ])
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.
MIT © zhouwenbin
