PostCSS animation

PostCSS PostCSS plugin that adds @keyframes from animate.css.

.foo { animation-name : bounce; }

.foo { animation-name : bounce; } @ keyframes bounce { from , 20%, 53%, 80%, to { animation-timing-function : cubic-bezier (0.215, 0.610, 0.355, 1.000); transform : translate3d (0,0,0); } 40%, 43% { animation-timing-function : cubic-bezier (0.755, 0.050, 0.855, 0.060); transform : translate3d (0, -30px, 0); } 70% { animation-timing-function : cubic-bezier (0.755, 0.050, 0.855, 0.060); transform : translate3d (0, -15px, 0); } 90% { transform : translate3d (0,-4px,0); } }

--

Usage

postcss([ require ( 'postcss-animation' ) ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

gulp

see this example

--

License

MIT © zhouwenbin

--

Thanks

animate.css