Maxim Koretskiy
1.1.0

PostCSS plugin to fallback initial keyword

28

185

10mos ago

12

1

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No

Readme

PostCSS Initial

CSS Standard Status Build Status NPM Module David DM

PostCSS plugin to fallback initial keyword. Very useful in combination with postcss-autoreset.

a {
  animation: initial;
  background: initial;
  white-space: initial;
}
p {
  background: url(/img1.png),
              url(/img2.png);
  background-repeat: initial no-repeat
}

a {
  animation: none 0s ease 0s 1 normal none running;
  animation: initial;
  background: transparent none repeat 0 0 / auto auto padding-box border-box scroll;
  background: initial;
  white-space: normal;
  white-space: initial;
}
p {
  background: url(/img1.png),
              url(/img2.png);
  background-repeat: repeat no-repeat
}

'Can I use' table

Killer feature!

Universal reset from future css!

a {
  all: initial;
}

a {
  animation: none 0s ease 0s 1 normal none running;
  backface-visibility: visible;
  background: transparent none repeat 0 0 / auto auto padding-box border-box scroll;
  border: medium none currentColor;
  border-collapse: separate;
  border-image: none;
  border-radius: 0;
  border-spacing: 0;
  bottom: auto;
  box-shadow: none;
  box-sizing: content-box;
  caption-side: top;
  clear: none;
  clip: auto;
  color: #000;
  columns: auto;
  column-count: auto;
  column-fill: balance;
  column-gap: normal;
  column-rule: medium none currentColor;
  column-span: 1;
  column-width: auto;
  content: normal;
  counter-increment: none;
  counter-reset: none;
  cursor: auto;
  direction: ltr;
  display: inline;
  empty-cells: show;
  float: none;
  font-family: serif;
  font-size: medium;
  font-style: normal;
  font-variant: normal;
  font-weight: normal;
  font-stretch: normal;
  line-height: normal;
  height: auto;
  hyphens: none;
  left: auto;
  letter-spacing: normal;
  list-style: disc outside none;
  margin: 0;
  max-height: none;
  max-width: none;
  min-height: 0;
  min-width: 0;
  opacity: 1;
  orphans: 2;
  outline: medium none invert;
  overflow: visible;
  overflow-x: visible;
  overflow-y: visible;
  padding: 0;
  page-break-after: auto;
  page-break-before: auto;
  page-break-inside: auto;
  perspective: none;
  perspective-origin: 50% 50%;
  position: static;
  right: auto;
  tab-size: 8;
  table-layout: auto;
  text-align: left;
  text-align-last: auto;
  text-decoration: none;
  text-indent: 0;
  text-shadow: none;
  text-transform: none;
  top: auto;
  transform: none;
  transform-origin: 50% 50% 0;
  transform-style: flat;
  transition: none 0s ease 0s;
  unicode-bidi: normal;
  vertical-align: baseline;
  visibility: visible;
  white-space: normal;
  widows: 2;
  width: auto;
  word-spacing: normal;
  z-index: auto;
  all: initial;
}

Options

reset

Takes string. Describes what subset of rules should be unsetted with all property (to reduce code weight). Possible subsets: all, inherited. Default value: 'all'.

replace

Takes boolean. Replace the initial with the fallback instead of adding it. Default value: false.

Usage

postcss([ require('postcss-initial')({
  reset: 'inherited' // reset only inherited rules
}) ])

See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.

Changelog

