PostCSS plugin to fallback
initial keyword. Very useful in combination with
postcss-autoreset.
a {
animation: initial;
background: initial;
white-space: initial;
}
p {
background: url(/img1.png),
url(/img2.png);
background-repeat: initial no-repeat
}
a {
animation: none 0s ease 0s 1 normal none running;
animation: initial;
background: transparent none repeat 0 0 / auto auto padding-box border-box scroll;
background: initial;
white-space: normal;
white-space: initial;
}
p {
background: url(/img1.png),
url(/img2.png);
background-repeat: repeat no-repeat
}
Killer feature!
Universal reset from future css!
a {
all: initial;
}
a {
animation: none 0s ease 0s 1 normal none running;
backface-visibility: visible;
background: transparent none repeat 0 0 / auto auto padding-box border-box scroll;
border: medium none currentColor;
border-collapse: separate;
border-image: none;
border-radius: 0;
border-spacing: 0;
bottom: auto;
box-shadow: none;
box-sizing: content-box;
caption-side: top;
clear: none;
clip: auto;
color: #000;
columns: auto;
column-count: auto;
column-fill: balance;
column-gap: normal;
column-rule: medium none currentColor;
column-span: 1;
column-width: auto;
content: normal;
counter-increment: none;
counter-reset: none;
cursor: auto;
direction: ltr;
display: inline;
empty-cells: show;
float: none;
font-family: serif;
font-size: medium;
font-style: normal;
font-variant: normal;
font-weight: normal;
font-stretch: normal;
line-height: normal;
height: auto;
hyphens: none;
left: auto;
letter-spacing: normal;
list-style: disc outside none;
margin: 0;
max-height: none;
max-width: none;
min-height: 0;
min-width: 0;
opacity: 1;
orphans: 2;
outline: medium none invert;
overflow: visible;
overflow-x: visible;
overflow-y: visible;
padding: 0;
page-break-after: auto;
page-break-before: auto;
page-break-inside: auto;
perspective: none;
perspective-origin: 50% 50%;
position: static;
right: auto;
tab-size: 8;
table-layout: auto;
text-align: left;
text-align-last: auto;
text-decoration: none;
text-indent: 0;
text-shadow: none;
text-transform: none;
top: auto;
transform: none;
transform-origin: 50% 50% 0;
transform-style: flat;
transition: none 0s ease 0s;
unicode-bidi: normal;
vertical-align: baseline;
visibility: visible;
white-space: normal;
widows: 2;
width: auto;
word-spacing: normal;
z-index: auto;
all: initial;
}
Takes
string.
Describes what subset of rules should be unsetted with
all property (to reduce code weight).
Possible subsets:
all,
inherited.
Default value:
'all'.
Takes
boolean.
Replace the
initial with the fallback instead of adding it.
Default value:
false.
postcss([ require('postcss-initial')({
reset: 'inherited' // reset only inherited rules
}) ])
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.