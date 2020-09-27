PostCSS 100vh Fix

PostCSS plugin to fix iOS’s bug with 100vh .

It works in Chrome (just -webkit-fill-available causes problems in Chrome in some cases), iOS/iPad/MacOS Safari and all other browsers. Pure CSS solution, no JS required.

body { height : 100vh ; }

body { height : 100vh ; } @ supports (-webkit-touch-callout: none) { body { height : -webkit-fill-available; } }

It works with min-height and max-height too.

Limits

Pure CSS solution is limited. For many cases you need to use JS-based hack like postcss-viewport-height-correction :

Our hack do not work with partial height like height: 90vh or height: calc(100vh - 60px) .

Also, we do not fix Chrome for Android bug:

Usage

Step 1: Install plugin:

npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-100vh-fix

Step 2: Check you project for existed PostCSS config: postcss.config.js in the project root, "postcss" section in package.json or postcss in bundle config.

If you do not use PostCSS, add it according to [official docs] and set this plugin in settings.

Step 3: Add the plugin to plugins list:

module.exports = { plugins: [ + require('postcss-100vh-fix'), require('autoprefixer') ] }