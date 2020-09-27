openbase logo
postcss-100vh-fix

by postcss
1.0.2 (see all)

PostCSS plugin to fix height/min-height: 100vh on iOS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

742

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

PostCSS 100vh Fix

PostCSS plugin to fix iOS’s bug with 100vh.

It works in Chrome (just -webkit-fill-available causes problems in Chrome in some cases), iOS/iPad/MacOS Safari and all other browsers. Pure CSS solution, no JS required.

body {
  /* Footer will be hidden on iOS Safari because of bottom panel */
  height: 100vh;
}

body {
  height: 100vh;
}

/* Avoid Chrome to see Safari hack */
@supports (-webkit-touch-callout: none) {
  body {
    /* The hack for Safari */
    height: -webkit-fill-available;
  }
}

100vh bug illusration Max Schmitt

It works with min-height and max-height too.

Sponsored by Evil Martians

Limits

Pure CSS solution is limited. For many cases you need to use JS-based hack like postcss-viewport-height-correction:

Our hack do not work with partial height like height: 90vh or height: calc(100vh - 60px).

Also, we do not fix Chrome for Android bug:

100vh Chrome bug illusration David Chanin

Usage

Step 1: Install plugin:

npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-100vh-fix

Step 2: Check you project for existed PostCSS config: postcss.config.js in the project root, "postcss" section in package.json or postcss in bundle config.

If you do not use PostCSS, add it according to [official docs] and set this plugin in settings.

Step 3: Add the plugin to plugins list:

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
+   require('postcss-100vh-fix'),
    require('autoprefixer')
  ]
}

Step 4: Use height: 100vh or min-height: 100vh in your CSS.

