100vh Fix
PostCSS plugin to fix iOS’s bug with
100vh.
It works in Chrome (just
-webkit-fill-available causes problems in Chrome
in some cases), iOS/iPad/MacOS Safari and all other browsers.
Pure CSS solution, no JS required.
body {
/* Footer will be hidden on iOS Safari because of bottom panel */
height: 100vh;
}
body {
height: 100vh;
}
/* Avoid Chrome to see Safari hack */
@supports (-webkit-touch-callout: none) {
body {
/* The hack for Safari */
height: -webkit-fill-available;
}
}
It works with
min-height and
max-height too.
Pure CSS solution is limited. For many cases you need to use JS-based hack like
postcss-viewport-height-correction:
Our hack do not work with partial height like
height: 90vh
or
height: calc(100vh - 60px).
Also, we do not fix Chrome for Android bug:
Step 1: Install plugin:
npm install --save-dev postcss postcss-100vh-fix
Step 2: Check you project for existed PostCSS config:
postcss.config.js
in the project root,
"postcss" section in
package.json
or
postcss in bundle config.
If you do not use PostCSS, add it according to [official docs] and set this plugin in settings.
Step 3: Add the plugin to plugins list:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
+ require('postcss-100vh-fix'),
require('autoprefixer')
]
}
Step 4: Use
height: 100vh or
min-height: 100vh in your CSS.