openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

postcss

by postcss
8.4.5 (see all)

Transforming styles with JS plugins

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

65.7M

GitHub Stars

25.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

401

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript CSS-in-JS

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/5122
Read All Reviews
srinivasa100karolis-shMoe-Salahankiiitrajkatharinbensonj4d3vAsyncBanana

Top Feedback

17Highly Customizable
16Great Documentation
14Performant
12Easy to Use
6Bleeding Edge
6Responsive Maintainers

Readme

PostCSS Gitter

Philosopher’s stone, logo of PostCSS

PostCSS is a tool for transforming styles with JS plugins. These plugins can lint your CSS, support variables and mixins, transpile future CSS syntax, inline images, and more.

PostCSS is used by industry leaders including Wikipedia, Twitter, Alibaba, and JetBrains. The Autoprefixer PostCSS plugin is one of the most popular CSS processors.

PostCSS takes a CSS file and provides an API to analyze and modify its rules (by transforming them into an Abstract Syntax Tree). This API can then be used by plugins to do a lot of useful things, e.g., to find errors automatically, or to insert vendor prefixes.

Support / Discussion: Gitter
Twitter account: @postcss
VK.com page: postcss
中文翻译: docs/README-cn.md

For PostCSS commercial support (consulting, improving the front-end culture of your company, PostCSS plugins), contact Evil Martians at postcss@evilmartians.com.

Sponsored by Evil Martians

Sponsorship

PostCSS needs your support. We are accepting donations at Open Collective.

Sponsored by Tailwind CSS        Sponsored by ThemeIsle

Plugins

Currently, PostCSS has more than 200 plugins. You can find all of the plugins in the plugins list or in the searchable catalog. Below is a list of our favorite plugins — the best demonstrations of what can be built on top of PostCSS.

If you have any new ideas, PostCSS plugin development is really easy.

Solve Global CSS Problem

  • postcss-use allows you to explicitly set PostCSS plugins within CSS and execute them only for the current file.
  • postcss-modules and react-css-modules automatically isolate selectors within components.
  • postcss-autoreset is an alternative to using a global reset that is better for isolatable components.
  • postcss-initial adds all: initial support, which resets all inherited styles.
  • cq-prolyfill adds container query support, allowing styles that respond to the width of the parent.

Use Future CSS, Today

Better CSS Readability

Images and Fonts

Linters

  • stylelint is a modular stylesheet linter.
  • stylefmt is a tool that automatically formats CSS according stylelint rules.
  • doiuse lints CSS for browser support, using data from Can I Use.
  • colorguard helps you maintain a consistent color palette.

Other

  • postcss-rtl combines both-directional (left-to-right and right-to-left) styles in one CSS file.
  • cssnano is a modular CSS minifier.
  • lost is a feature-rich calc() grid system.
  • rtlcss mirrors styles for right-to-left locales.

Syntaxes

PostCSS can transform styles in any syntax, not just CSS. If there is not yet support for your favorite syntax, you can write a parser and/or stringifier to extend PostCSS.

  • sugarss is a indent-based syntax like Sass or Stylus.
  • postcss-syntax switch syntax automatically by file extensions.
  • postcss-html parsing styles in <style> tags of HTML-like files.
  • postcss-markdown parsing styles in code blocks of Markdown files.
  • postcss-jsx parsing CSS in template / object literals of source files.
  • postcss-styled parsing CSS in template literals of source files.
  • postcss-scss allows you to work with SCSS (but does not compile SCSS to CSS).
  • postcss-sass allows you to work with Sass (but does not compile Sass to CSS).
  • postcss-less allows you to work with Less (but does not compile LESS to CSS).
  • postcss-less-engine allows you to work with Less (and DOES compile LESS to CSS using true Less.js evaluation).
  • postcss-js allows you to write styles in JS or transform React Inline Styles, Radium or JSS.
  • postcss-safe-parser finds and fixes CSS syntax errors.
  • midas converts a CSS string to highlighted HTML.

Articles

More articles and videos you can find on awesome-postcss list.

Books

Usage

You can start using PostCSS in just two steps:

  1. Find and add PostCSS extensions for your build tool.
  2. Select plugins and add them to your PostCSS process.

CSS-in-JS

The best way to use PostCSS with CSS-in-JS is astroturf. Add its loader to your webpack.config.js:

module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.css$/,
        use: ['style-loader', 'postcss-loader'],
      },
      {
        test: /\.jsx?$/,
        use: ['babel-loader', 'astroturf/loader'],
      }
    ]
  }
}

Then create postcss.config.js:

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    require('autoprefixer'),
    require('postcss-nested')
  ]
}

Parcel

Parcel has built-in PostCSS support. It already uses Autoprefixer and cssnano. If you want to change plugins, create postcss.config.js in project’s root:

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    require('autoprefixer'),
    require('postcss-nested')
  ]
}

Parcel will even automatically install these plugins for you.

Please, be aware of the several issues in Version 1. Notice, Version 2 may resolve the issues via issue #2157.

Webpack

Use postcss-loader in webpack.config.js:

module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.css$/,
        exclude: /node_modules/,
        use: [
          {
            loader: 'style-loader',
          },
          {
            loader: 'css-loader',
            options: {
              importLoaders: 1,
            }
          },
          {
            loader: 'postcss-loader'
          }
        ]
      }
    ]
  }
}

Then create postcss.config.js:

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    require('autoprefixer'),
    require('postcss-nested')
  ]
}

Gulp

Use gulp-postcss and gulp-sourcemaps.

gulp.task('css', () => {
  const postcss    = require('gulp-postcss')
  const sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps')

  return gulp.src('src/**/*.css')
    .pipe( sourcemaps.init() )
    .pipe( postcss([ require('autoprefixer'), require('postcss-nested') ]) )
    .pipe( sourcemaps.write('.') )
    .pipe( gulp.dest('build/') )
})

npm Scripts

To use PostCSS from your command-line interface or with npm scripts there is postcss-cli.

postcss --use autoprefixer -o main.css css/*.css

Browser

If you want to compile CSS string in browser (for instance, in live edit tools like CodePen), just use Browserify or webpack. They will pack PostCSS and plugins files into a single file.

To apply PostCSS plugins to React Inline Styles, JSS, Radium and other CSS-in-JS, you can use postcss-js and transforms style objects.

const postcss  = require('postcss-js')
const prefixer = postcss.sync([ require('autoprefixer') ])

prefixer({ display: 'flex' }) //=> { display: ['-webkit-box', '-webkit-flex', '-ms-flexbox', 'flex'] }

Deno

PostCSS also supports Deno:

import postcss from 'https://deno.land/x/postcss/mod.js'
import autoprefixer from 'https://jspm.dev/autoprefixer'

const result = await postcss([autoprefixer]).process(css)

Runners

JS API

For other environments, you can use the JS API:

const autoprefixer = require('autoprefixer')
const postcss = require('postcss')
const postcssNested = require('postcss-nested')
const fs = require('fs')

fs.readFile('src/app.css', (err, css) => {
  postcss([autoprefixer, postcssNested])
    .process(css, { from: 'src/app.css', to: 'dest/app.css' })
    .then(result => {
      fs.writeFile('dest/app.css', result.css, () => true)
      if ( result.map ) {
        fs.writeFile('dest/app.css.map', result.map.toString(), () => true)
      }
    })
})

Read the PostCSS API documentation for more details about the JS API.

All PostCSS runners should pass PostCSS Runner Guidelines.

Options

Most PostCSS runners accept two parameters:

  • An array of plugins.
  • An object of options.

Common options:

  • syntax: an object providing a syntax parser and a stringifier.
  • parser: a special syntax parser (for example, SCSS).
  • stringifier: a special syntax output generator (for example, Midas).
  • map: source map options.
  • from: the input file name (most runners set it automatically).
  • to: the output file name (most runners set it automatically).

Treat Warnings as Errors

In some situations it might be helpful to fail the build on any warning from PostCSS or one of its plugins. This guarantees that no warnings go unnoticed, and helps to avoid bugs. While there is no option to enable treating warnings as errors, it can easily be done by adding postcss-fail-on-warn plugin in the end of PostCSS plugins:

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    require('autoprefixer'),
    require('postcss-fail-on-warn')
  ]
}

Editors & IDE Integration

VS Code

Atom

Sublime Text

Vim

WebStorm

To get support for PostCSS in WebStorm and other JetBrains IDEs you need to install this plugin.

Security Contact

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.

For Enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.

The maintainers of postcss and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation16
Easy to Use12
Performant14
Highly Customizable17
Bleeding Edge6
Responsive Maintainers6
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Srinivasa3 Ratings18 Reviews
8 months ago

"Postcss has made linting of CSS easier than not forgetting some of the great features it provides. Produces clean CSS codes after good optimisation techniques and it gives me a backward compatible code.and it has been a great option for my projects and this has become a regular framework in my web-based projects. "

9
sanjay-sharma-newneha-joshsanjivani-chavan-newbhau-kadammanish-eight-Kumarshreenath-bhidveneha-kumar-new
Karolis ŠarapnickisVilnius, Lithuania86 Ratings79 Reviews
December 29, 2020
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

PostCSS is well established and actively maintained way of writing CSS. The strengths of this approach are: - The output is still CSS - It is very customizable - Huge community (plugins, tools, etc.) My main issue is that with PostCSS the syntax you're wiring is just like CSS, but can be unconventional if you choose to use some more advanced syntax plugins. This creates some issues if you want to create a sharable PostCSS file (eg. like an npm package).

1
iamarpitpatidar
Moe Salah113 Ratings86 Reviews
2 months ago

I don't think PostCSS (CSS Transformer) really is comparable to Sass or Stylus (CSS Pre-processors) since it's in a different category altogether, I actually prefer using it though over Stylus and Sass in small projects due to its blazing fast compilation times, there are a couple of useful plugins to use alongside it such as ease-gradients and colorguard. Hopefully over time there would be much more plugins to use than the small amount that's currently available.

0
Ankit RajIIIT Ranchi67 Ratings67 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge

Postcss has been a great fit for my projects ever since I started using it 3 years ago. Now, this has become a default in my web-based projects. This has made linting of CSS easier than not forgetting some of the great features it provides. Go for it, if you have any confusion in mind. Documentation is there for help along with great community support on StackOverflow!

0
Katharin BensonIndia105 Ratings134 Reviews
Machine Learning and Deep Learning Enthusiast.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

I use postcss to use tailwindcss and autoprefixer. This package is widely used in the JS community and setting up is not that hard. I typically use this with webpack along with other styling loaders. The plugins architecture for postcss is the highlight of it. The readme is all the documentation you would ever need to get going. Highly recommended for everyone.

0

Alternatives

stylelintA mighty, modern linter that helps you avoid errors and enforce conventions in your styles.
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
18
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
3Performant
jssJSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
styled-jsxFull CSS support for JSX without compromises
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
emotion👩‍🎤 CSS-in-JS library designed for high performance style composition
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
663K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
18
Top Feedback
12Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
8Highly Customizable
polishedA lightweight toolset for writing styles in JavaScript ✨
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
See 25 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial