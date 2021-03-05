Abstracts access to the
postcodes.io API.
var PostcodesIO = require('postcodesio-client');
var postcodes = new PostcodesIO();
postcodes.lookup('EC1V 9LB').then(postcode => {
console.log(postcode);
// {
// "postcode": "EC1V 9LB",
// "admin_district": "Islington",
// "longitude": -0.091247681768113,
// "latitude": 51.5278436902703,
// "region": "London",
// ...
// }
});
$ npm install postcodesio-client
Create an instance of the client, providing options if you wish:
var PostcodesIO = require('postcodesio-client');
var postcodes = new PostcodesIO('https://api.postcodes.io', {
headers: { 'User-Agent': 'MyAwesomeApp/1.0.0' } // default {} - extra headers
});
Make requests using Promises:
postcodes
.lookup('EC1V 9LB')
.then(function (postcode) {
console.log(postcode);
}, function (error) {
console.log('oh no, it failed ;_;');
});
Not found (404) responses from the API are not considered errors. Instead, the
output will be
null.
postcodes.lookup('F4K3AA').then(postcode => {
console.log(postcode);
// null
});
Only Promises (Promises/A+) are supported - callbacks are not. The following two sections specify exactly how you can apply Promises to the reference below.
postcodes
.method(parameters...)
.then(function (outputs...) {
}, function (error) {
});
method - the method you want to call
parameters - any arguments specific to that method (see Methods)
error - instance of
Error
outputs - any outputs for that method (see Methods)
Both
parameters and
outputs can mean zero, one, or many arguments. These are
specified for each method.
Get lots of data for a postcode or outcode.
postcodes.lookup(code)
Parameters:
code - string - the postcode or outcode to retrieve
Outputs:
This may also be called explicitly as
postcodes.lookupPostcode(postcode) or
postcodes.lookupOutcode(outcode).
Find postcodes closest to a coordinate.
postcodes.near(latitude, longitude)
This may also be called explicitly as
postcodes.nearCoordinate(latitude, longitude, options).
Parameters:
latitude - number - the latitude of the coordinate
longitude - number - the longitude of the coordinate
options - object - optional, only available with an explicit call
Outputs:
postcodes - array of Postcode - the nearby postcodes
Find the postcodes closest to another postcode.
Warning: results may include the original postcode.
postcodes.near(postcode)
This may also be called explicitly as
postcodes.nearPostcode(postcode).
Parameters:
postcode - string - the postcode to search around
Outputs:
postcodes - array of Postcode - the nearby postcodes
Find the single closest postcode to a coordinate.
postcodes.reverseGeocode(latitude, longitude)
Parameters:
latitude - number - the latitude of the coordinate
longitude - number - the longitude of the coordinate
Outputs:
postcode - Postcode - the nearby postcode
Validates that the postcode exists. (Means it is in the official Royal Mail Postcode Address File).
postcodes.validate(postcode)
Parameters:
postcode - string - the postcode to retrieve
Outputs:
exists - boolean - indicates existence of postcode
Retrieve a random postcode. Not really sure why you'd want to do this, but here it is...
postcodes.random()
Outputs:
postcode - Postcode - a random postcode
Example:
{
"postcode": "EC1V 9LB",
"quality": 1,
"eastings": 532506,
"northings": 182719,
"country": "England",
"nhs_ha": "London",
"admin_county": null,
"admin_district": "Islington",
"admin_ward": "Bunhill",
"longitude": -0.091247681768113,
"latitude": 51.5278436902703,
"parliamentary_constituency": "Islington South and Finsbury",
"european_electoral_region": "London",
"primary_care_trust": "Islington",
"region": "London",
"parish": null,
"lsoa": "Islington 023A",
"msoa": "Islington 023",
"nuts": null,
"incode": "9LB",
"outcode": "EC1V",
"ccg": "NHS Islington"
}
Example:
{
"outcode": "EC1V",
"longitude": -0.0981811622126924,
"latitude": 51.5266761246198,
"northings": 182576,
"eastings": 532028,
"admin_district": [
"Hackney",
"Islington"
],
"parish": [
"Hackney, unparished area",
"Islington, unparished area"
],
"admin_county": [],
"admin_ward": [
"Bunhill",
"Hoxton West",
"Clerkenwell",
"Hoxton East & Shoreditch",
"St Peter's"
],
"country": [
"England"
]
}
Install the development dependencies first:
$ npm install
Then run the tests:
$ npm test
Please open an issue on this repository.
MIT licensed - see LICENSE file