Node.js module for parsing and validating postcodes. Country specific validation is supported for most countries including GB, US, Canada, Japan and many others.

Note: I haven't tested all combinations of postcodes for the extended country regular expressions. Please raise a PR with necessary test coverage for as many countries possible.

Install

npm install postcode-validator

Usage

const { postcodeValidator, postcodeValidatorExistsForCountry } = require ( 'postcode-validator' ); import { postcodeValidator, postcodeValidatorExistsForCountry } from 'postcode-validator' ; postcodeValidator( 'W85TT' , 'GB' ); postcodeValidator( '1234567' , 'GB' ); postcodeValidatorExistsForCountry( 'GB' ); postcodeValidatorExistsForCountry( 'Moon' ); country codes: US, GB, CA, JP, INTL(International), etc

Testing

Run the unit tests with:

npm test

Conventional Commits

Commit code using below npm script or just follow conventional commits for commit messages using git commit.