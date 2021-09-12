Validate & parse UK postcodes

Utility methods for UK Postcodes, including validating the shape of a postcode, extracting postcode elements (like incodes, outcodes, areas and more).

Tested against ~1.7 million postcodes on ONSPD.

Features

Check whether a postcode conforms to the correct format

Single purpose static methods

Tested against a list of ~1.7 million postcodes listed on ONS Postcode Directory

Extract useful elements of a postcode like incode, outcode, sector

Tree-shakeable

Guides

UK Postcode Format. An overview of the UK postcode format and its constituent parts

Postcode Validation. An overview of the many approaches to postcode validation and the tradeoffs

Getting Started

Installation

npm install postcode

import { isValid } from "postcode" ; isValid( "AA1 1AB" );

Parse

Pass a string to parse . This will return a valid or invalid postcode instance which can be easily destructured.

Valid Postcode

ValidPostcode type definition

import { parse } from "postcode" ; const { postcode, outcode, incode, area, district, unit, sector, subDistrict, valid, } = parse( "Sw1A 2aa" );

Invalid Postcode

InvalidPostcode type definition

const { postcode, outcode, incode, area, district, unit, sector, subDistrict, valid, } = parse( " Oh no, ): " );

Type Guard

The TypeScript compiler can infer if you have a valid postcode type from parse by checking the valid attribute

import { parse } from "postcode" ; const postcode = parse( "SW1A 2AA" ); if (postcode.valid) { processString(postcode.outcode.toLowerCase()); processString(postcode.subDistrict.toLowerCase()); } else { processInvalidPostcode(postcode); }

Valid Postcode Object

Postcode .outcode .incode .area .district .subDistrict .sector .unit AA9A 9AA AA9A 9AA AA AA9 AA9A AA9A 9 AA A9A 9AA A9A 9AA A A9 A9A A9A 9 AA A9 9AA A9 9AA A A9 null A9 9 AA A99 9AA A99 9AA A A99 null A99 9 AA AA9 9AA AA9 9AA AA AA9 null AA9 9 AA AA99 9AA AA99 9AA AA AA99 null AA99 9 AA

Exported Methods

If you're just after a single value, you can import a single method.

Validation

isValid( "Sw1A 2aa" );

Formatting

import { toNormalised, toOutcode, toIncode, toArea, toDistrict, toSubDistrict, toSector, toUnit, } from "postcode" ; toNormalised( "Sw1A 2aa" ); toOutcode( "Sw1A 2aa" ); toIncode( "Sw1A 2aa" ); toArea( "Sw1A 2aa" ); toDistrict( "Sw1A 2aa" ); toSubDistrict( "Sw1A 2aa" ); toSector( "Sw1A 2aa" ); toUnit( "Sw1A 2aa" );

Fix

fix Attempts to correct and clean up a postcode without validating by replacing commonly misplaced characters (e.g. mixing up 0 and "O" , 1 and "I" ). This method will also uppercase and fix spacing. The original input is returned if it cannot be reliably fixed.

fix( "SWIA 2AA" ) => "SW1A 2AA" fix( "SW1A 21A" ) => "SW1A 2IA" fix( "SW1A OAA" ) => "SW1A 0AA" fix( "SW1A 20A" ) => "SW1A 2OA" fix( " SW1A 2AO" ) => "SW1A 2AO" fix( "sw1a 2aa" ) => "SW1A 2AA"

Aims to be used in conjunction with parse to make postcode entry more forgiving:

const { inward } = parse(fix( "SW1A 2A0" ));

If the input is not deemed fixable, the original string will be returned

fix( "12a" ) => "12a"

Extract & Replace

match . Retrieve valid postcodes in a body of text

const matches = match( "The PM and her no.2 live at SW1A2aa and SW1A 2AB" ); matches.map(toNormalised); matches.map(toOutcode); match( "Some London outward codes are SW1A, NW1 and E1" );

replace . Replace postcodes in a body of text, returning the updated corpus and any matching postcodes

const { match, result } = replace( "The PM and her no.2 live at SW1A2AA and SW1A 2AB" ); replace( "The PM lives at SW1A 2AA" , "Downing Street" ); replace( "Some London outward codes are SW1A, NW1 and E1" );

Version 5.0.0

5.0.0 brings changes which allows for better treeshaking and interopability with ES Modules. It also deprecates legacy class based APIs in favour of single purpose methods.

Breaking Changes

postcode no longer exports a class. Legacy new Postcode() functionality has been removed. Methods attached to Postcode are all available as named exports.

no longer exports a class. Legacy functionality has been removed. Methods attached to are all available as named exports. postcode no longer uses default exports. All exports are named. E.g.

import Postcode from "postcode" ; Postcode.parse( "SW1A 2AA" ); import { parse } from "postcode" ; parse( "SW1A 2AA" );

In many cases, migration can be achieved by changing import Postcode from "postcode" to import * as Postcode from "postcode" , however this gives up treeshaking advantages.

New Features

postcode now exports a ES Module build

now exports a ES Module build Exports regular expressions

match accepts a string and returns all valid postcodes

accepts a string and returns all valid postcodes replace accepts a string and replaces valid postcodes with an optional second argument. Default replacement text is empty string ""

Definitions

See the postcode format guide for a glossary of postcode component terms.

Notes

Postcodes cannot be validated just with a regular expression (however complex). True postcode validation requires having a full list of postcodes to check against. Relying on a regex will produce false postives/negatives.

See the postcode validation guide for an overview of the approaches and tradeoffs associated with postcode validation.

Testing

npm test

License

MIT

Contains Ordnance Survey Data © Crown Copyright & Database Right