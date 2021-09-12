Validate & parse UK postcodes
Utility methods for UK Postcodes, including validating the shape of a postcode, extracting postcode elements (like incodes, outcodes, areas and more).
Tested against ~1.7 million postcodes on ONSPD.
npm install postcode
import { isValid } from "postcode";
isValid("AA1 1AB"); // => true
Pass a string to
parse. This will return a valid or invalid postcode instance which can be easily destructured.
ValidPostcode type definition
import { parse } from "postcode";
const {
postcode, // => "SW1A 2AA"
outcode, // => "SW1A"
incode, // => "2AA"
area, // => "SW"
district, // => "SW1"
unit, // => "AA"
sector, // => "SW1A 2"
subDistrict, // => "SW1A"
valid, // => true
} = parse("Sw1A 2aa");
InvalidPostcode type definition
const {
postcode, // => null
outcode, // => null
incode, // => null
area, // => null
district, // => null
unit, // => null
sector, // => null
subDistrict, // => null
valid, // => false
} = parse(" Oh no, ): ");
The TypeScript compiler can infer if you have a valid postcode type from
parse by checking the
valid attribute
import { parse } from "postcode";
const postcode = parse("SW1A 2AA");
if (postcode.valid) {
// `postcode` adheres to the `ValidPostcode` interface
processString(postcode.outcode.toLowerCase()); // TypeScript compiler knows `outcode` to be a string
processString(postcode.subDistrict.toLowerCase()); // And it will throw errors on common gotchas (e.g. subdistrict can be `null` on a valid postcode)
} else {
// `postcode` adheres to the `InvalidPostcode` interface
processInvalidPostcode(postcode);
}
|Postcode
|.outcode
|.incode
|.area
|.district
|.subDistrict
|.sector
|.unit
|AA9A 9AA
|AA9A
|9AA
|AA
|AA9
|AA9A
|AA9A 9
|AA
|A9A 9AA
|A9A
|9AA
|A
|A9
|A9A
|A9A 9
|AA
|A9 9AA
|A9
|9AA
|A
|A9
null
|A9 9
|AA
|A99 9AA
|A99
|9AA
|A
|A99
null
|A99 9
|AA
|AA9 9AA
|AA9
|9AA
|AA
|AA9
null
|AA9 9
|AA
|AA99 9AA
|AA99
|9AA
|AA
|AA99
null
|AA99 9
|AA
If you're just after a single value, you can import a single method.
isValid("Sw1A 2aa"); // => true
import {
toNormalised,
toOutcode,
toIncode,
toArea,
toDistrict,
toSubDistrict,
toSector,
toUnit,
} from "postcode";
toNormalised("Sw1A 2aa"); // => "SW1A 2AA"
toOutcode("Sw1A 2aa"); // => "SW1A"
toIncode("Sw1A 2aa"); // => "2AA"
toArea("Sw1A 2aa"); // => "SW"
toDistrict("Sw1A 2aa"); // => "SW1"
toSubDistrict("Sw1A 2aa"); // => "SW1A"
toSector("Sw1A 2aa"); // => "SW1A 2"
toUnit("Sw1A 2aa"); // => "AA"
fix Attempts to correct and clean up a postcode without validating by replacing commonly misplaced characters (e.g. mixing up
0 and
"O",
1 and
"I"). This method will also uppercase and fix spacing. The original input is returned if it cannot be reliably fixed.
fix("SWIA 2AA") => "SW1A 2AA" // Corrects I to 1
fix("SW1A 21A") => "SW1A 2IA" // Corrects 1 to I
fix("SW1A OAA") => "SW1A 0AA" // Corrects O to 0
fix("SW1A 20A") => "SW1A 2OA" // Corrects 0 to O
// Other effects
fix(" SW1A 2AO") => "SW1A 2AO" // Properly spaces
fix("sw1a 2aa") => "SW1A 2AA" // Uppercase
Aims to be used in conjunction with parse to make postcode entry more forgiving:
const { inward } = parse(fix("SW1A 2A0")); // inward = "2AO"
If the input is not deemed fixable, the original string will be returned
fix("12a") => "12a"
match. Retrieve valid postcodes in a body of text
const matches = match("The PM and her no.2 live at SW1A2aa and SW1A 2AB"); // => ["SW1A2aa", "SW1A 2AB"]
// Perform transformations like normalisation using `.map` and `toNormalised`
matches.map(toNormalised); // => ["SW1A 2AA", "SW1A 2AB"]
matches.map(toOutcode); // => ["SW1A", "SW1A"]
// No matches yields empty array
match("Some London outward codes are SW1A, NW1 and E1"); // => []
replace. Replace postcodes in a body of text, returning the updated corpus and any matching postcodes
const { match, result } = replace("The PM and her no.2 live at SW1A2AA and SW1A 2AB");
// => match: ["SW1A2AA", "SW1A 2AB"]
// => result: "The PM and her no.2 live at and "
// Add custom replacement
replace("The PM lives at SW1A 2AA", "Downing Street");
// => { match: ["SW1A 2AA"], result: "The PM lives at Downing Street" };
// No match
replace("Some London outward codes are SW1A, NW1 and E1");
// => { match: [], result: "Some London outward codes are SW1A, NW1 and E1" }
5.0.0 brings changes which allows for better treeshaking and interopability with ES Modules. It also deprecates legacy class based APIs in favour of single purpose methods.
postcode no longer exports a class. Legacy
new Postcode() functionality has been removed. Methods attached to
Postcode are all available as named exports.
postcode no longer uses default exports. All exports are named. E.g.
// In <= 4.0.0
import Postcode from "postcode";
Postcode.parse("SW1A 2AA");
// In >= 5.0.0
import { parse } from "postcode";
parse("SW1A 2AA");
In many cases, migration can be achieved by changing
import Postcode from "postcode" to
import * as Postcode from "postcode", however this gives up treeshaking advantages.
postcode now exports a ES Module build
match accepts a string and returns all valid postcodes
replace accepts a string and replaces valid postcodes with an optional second argument. Default replacement text is empty string
""
See the postcode format guide for a glossary of postcode component terms.
Postcodes cannot be validated just with a regular expression (however complex). True postcode validation requires having a full list of postcodes to check against. Relying on a regex will produce false postives/negatives.
See the postcode validation guide for an overview of the approaches and tradeoffs associated with postcode validation.
npm test
MIT
Contains Ordnance Survey Data © Crown Copyright & Database Right