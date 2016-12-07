Version 0.5.0 (Dual Licensed MIT & GPL)

(special thanks to @rbtbar for the IE 10/11 fixes where iframes aren't reporting a host or protocol)

What is it?

postal.xframe is a postal.federation plugin - enabling you to 'federate' instances of postal across iframe/window boundaries - as well as web workers - in the browser.

We've recently converted postal.xframe and postal.federation to ES2015 (or ES6 for those of us too steeped in the habit of calling it that). The ES2015 source can be found in the src/ folder, and the built output (transpiled to ES5) is in the lib/ folder. This project uses webpack for building a Universal Module Definition, and babel to transpile to ES5.

Run-time Dependencies

This is a postal add-on, so it's assumed that you have postal and lodash loaded already.

Why would I use it?

If you've ever had to send messages between a parent window and an iframe (or between sibling iframes), you know how frustratingly complex things can become. While most newer browsers support window.postMessage - it hardly makes a dent in the kind of infrastructure necessary to transparently publish and subscribe across/between windows. postal.xframe bridges two or more instances of postal so that they can share messages. For example, if you have postal in the parent window, as well as in an iframe (and have included postal.federation and postal.xframe), you can tell the two instances of postal to federate, enabling messages that get published in the parent window to be pushed down to the iframe and published as if they were locally published and vice versa. This enables you to write your components to worry only about handling messages - and the infrastructure concerns of where they originate, how they get there, etc., are already taken care of by postal.xframe. As of v0.2.4, support for federating with postal instances inside a web worker is possible - so if you're using browsers that support workers, and have logic not dependent on being in an iframe specifically, you could move it into a worker and simply continue to publish/subscribe normally.

How do I use it?

Include postal.xframe (and the above dependencies) in each window that will be involved. You can initiate federation from either window. Here's an example from a parent window's perspective (it's long because it's heavy with COMMENTS!):

postal.instanceId( "parent" ); postal.fedx.transports.xframe.configure({ allowedOrigins : [ "http://some.host.com" , "http://another.com" ], defaultOriginUrl : "http://some.host.com" , enabled : true }); postal.fedx.addFilter([ { channel : 'channelA' , topic : '#' , direction : 'out' }, { channel : 'channelB' , topic : '#' , direction : 'in' } ]); postal.fedx.signalReady(); postal.fedx.signalReady( [ target1, target2 ], function ( info ) { console .log( "federated with:" , info.instanceId ); } ); postal.publish({ channel : "channelA" , topic : "message.topic" , data : { bacon : 'sizzle' } }); var subscription = postal.subscribe({ channel : "channelB" , topic : "some.topic" , callback : function ( data, envelope ) { } }); postal.fedx.disconnect(); postal.fedx.disconnect({ target : document .getElementById( "iframe1" ).contentWindow }); postal.fedx.disconnect({ instanceId : "iframe2" }); postal.fedx.disconnect({ instanceId : "iframe2" , doNotNotify : true }); var worker = new Worker( "worker.js" ); postal.fedx.signalReady({ xframe : { target : worker }}); postal.fedx.transports.xframe.listenToWorker( worker );

Building, Running Tests

gulp test to build and run tests

to build and run tests gulp coverage to build, run tests and show an istanbul coverage report

to build, run tests and show an istanbul coverage report gulp to build

to build gulp watch to start a file watch which builds as you save changes to the src/ files

to start a file watch which builds as you save changes to the files npm start will start a local web server that lets you run browser-based tests or see a _very_simple example of a parent window and two iframes communicating.

Contributing