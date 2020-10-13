Provides javascript postal code validation for all countries. Supports both Node.js and web browser usage.

Validation rules

Characters " " (space) and "-" (dash) are removed from the input string. Input is case insensitive. Supports both ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 and ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 country codes. Validates optional n-digit extention seperated by a space or hyphen.

Usage

const postalCodes = require( 'postal-codes-js' ); const countryCode = 'CH' ; // ISO 3166 -1 alpha -2 or alpha -3 country code as string. const postalCode = '8008' ; // Postal code as string or number. postalCodes. validate (countryCode, postalCode); // Returns 'true' if valid , error message as string otherwise. // All the calls below returns true postalCodes. validate ( 'bg' , '1003' ); postalCodes. validate ( 'gb' , 'EC1A 1BB' ); postalCodes. validate ( 'GB' , 'EC1A 1BB' ); postalCodes. validate ( 'GBR' , 'EC1A 1BB' ); postalCodes. validate ( 'gb' , 'EC1A1BB' ); postalCodes. validate ( 'gb' , 'EC1A-1BB' ); postalCodes. validate ( 'tr' , '33150' ); postalCodes. validate ( 'TR' , '33150' ); postalCodes. validate ( 'TUR' , '33150' ); postalCodes. validate ( 'us' , '22313' ); postalCodes. validate ( 'USA' , '91746-2302' ); // All the calls below return a string postalCodes. validate ( 'UK' , 'EC1A 1BB' ); > Unknown alpha2/alpha3 country code: UK postalCodes. validate ( 'PL' , '9999' ); > Postal code 9999 is not valid for country PL postalCodes. validate ( 'CH' ); > Missing postal code.

Testing with mocha

npm test npm run coverage

Contribution

Contributions are more than welcome, just fork the repo and create a pull-request ;)

PostalCodesJS@cimpress.com