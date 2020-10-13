Provides javascript postal code validation for all countries. Supports both Node.js and web browser usage.
const postalCodes = require('postal-codes-js');
const countryCode = 'CH'; // ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 or alpha-3 country code as string.
const postalCode = '8008'; // Postal code as string or number.
postalCodes.validate(countryCode, postalCode); // Returns 'true' if valid, error message as string otherwise.
// All the calls below returns true
postalCodes.validate('bg', '1003');
postalCodes.validate('gb', 'EC1A 1BB');
postalCodes.validate('GB', 'EC1A 1BB');
postalCodes.validate('GBR', 'EC1A 1BB');
postalCodes.validate('gb', 'EC1A1BB');
postalCodes.validate('gb', 'EC1A-1BB');
postalCodes.validate('tr', '33150');
postalCodes.validate('TR', '33150');
postalCodes.validate('TUR', '33150');
postalCodes.validate('us', '22313');
postalCodes.validate('USA', '91746-2302');
// All the calls below return a string
postalCodes.validate('UK', 'EC1A 1BB');
> Unknown alpha2/alpha3 country code: UK
postalCodes.validate('PL', '9999');
> Postal code 9999 is not valid for country PL
postalCodes.validate('CH');
> Missing postal code.
$ npm test
$ npm run coverage
Contributions are more than welcome, just fork the repo and create a pull-request ;)