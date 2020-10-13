openbase logo
postal-codes-js

by Cimpress-MCP
2.5.2 (see all)

Provide postal code validation for javascript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.8K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

postal-codes.js

Provides javascript postal code validation for all countries. Supports both Node.js and web browser usage.

Validation rules

  1. Characters " " (space) and "-" (dash) are removed from the input string.
  2. Input is case insensitive.
  3. Supports both ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 and ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 country codes.
  4. Validates optional n-digit extention seperated by a space or hyphen.

Usage

const postalCodes = require('postal-codes-js');
const countryCode = 'CH'; // ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 or alpha-3 country code as string.
const postalCode = '8008'; // Postal code as string or number.
postalCodes.validate(countryCode, postalCode); // Returns 'true' if valid, error message as string otherwise.

// All the calls below returns true
postalCodes.validate('bg', '1003');
postalCodes.validate('gb', 'EC1A 1BB');
postalCodes.validate('GB', 'EC1A 1BB');
postalCodes.validate('GBR', 'EC1A 1BB');
postalCodes.validate('gb', 'EC1A1BB');
postalCodes.validate('gb', 'EC1A-1BB');
postalCodes.validate('tr', '33150');
postalCodes.validate('TR', '33150');
postalCodes.validate('TUR', '33150');
postalCodes.validate('us', '22313');
postalCodes.validate('USA', '91746-2302');

// All the calls below return a string
postalCodes.validate('UK', 'EC1A 1BB');
 > Unknown alpha2/alpha3 country code: UK

postalCodes.validate('PL', '9999');
 > Postal code 9999 is not valid for country PL

postalCodes.validate('CH');
 > Missing postal code.

Testing with mocha

$ npm test
$ npm run coverage

Contribution

Contributions are more than welcome, just fork the repo and create a pull-request ;)

Contact

PostalCodesJS@cimpress.com

