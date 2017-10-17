openbase logo
postal-codes

by wix
1.0.906 (see all)

Maps postal codes to polygons

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

62

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

postal-codes

NPM version Downloads

Maps postal codes to polygons.

Usage

Install the library with npm install postal-codes

var PostalCodes = require('postal-codes');

var postalCodes = new PostalCodes();

// Get supported countries
postalCodes.supportedCountries().then(function(value) {
  value.countryCodes; //->  Array of ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country codes
});

// Get some postal code
postalCodes.area({
  countryCode: "US",
  postalCode: "90210"
}).then(function(value) {
  value.countryCode; //-> "US"
  value.id;          //-> "90210"
  value.polygons;    //-> Array of polygons that represent this postal code
});

Reporting Issues

Please use the issue tracker to report issues related to this library.

License

This library uses the Apache License, version 2.0.

