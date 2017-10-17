Maps postal codes to polygons.
Install the library with
npm install postal-codes
var PostalCodes = require('postal-codes');
var postalCodes = new PostalCodes();
// Get supported countries
postalCodes.supportedCountries().then(function(value) {
value.countryCodes; //-> Array of ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country codes
});
// Get some postal code
postalCodes.area({
countryCode: "US",
postalCode: "90210"
}).then(function(value) {
value.countryCode; //-> "US"
value.id; //-> "90210"
value.polygons; //-> Array of polygons that represent this postal code
});
Please use the issue tracker to report issues related to this library.
This library uses the Apache License, version 2.0.