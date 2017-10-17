Maps postal codes to polygons.

Usage

Install the library with npm install postal-codes

var PostalCodes = require ( 'postal-codes' ); var postalCodes = new PostalCodes(); postalCodes.supportedCountries().then( function ( value ) { value.countryCodes; }); postalCodes.area({ countryCode : "US" , postalCode : "90210" }).then( function ( value ) { value.countryCode; value.id; value.polygons; });

