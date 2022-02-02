Cross domain post-messaging on the client side, using a simple listener/client pattern.
Send a message to another window, and:
post-robot will serialize and deserialize the following data types in messages:
Promise - specifically a
ZalgoPromise
ZalgoPromise
new Error("This error will self-destruct in 10, 9, 8...")
/[a-zA-Z0-9]*/
// Set up a listener
postRobot.on('getUser', function(event) {
// Have it return some data to the calling window
return {
id: 1234,
name: 'Zippy the Pinhead',
// Yep, we're even returning a function to the other window!
logout: function() {
return $currentUser.logout();
}
};
});
// Call the listener, on a different window, on a different domain
postRobot.send(someWindow, 'getUser', { id: 1337 }).then(function(event) {
var user = event.data;
console.log(event.source, event.origin, 'Got user:', user);
// Call the user.logout function from the other window!
user.logout();
}).catch(function(err) {
// Handle any errors that stopped our call from going through
console.error(err);
});
postRobot.on('getUser', function(event) {
return getUser(event.data.id).then(function(user) {
return {
name: user.name
};
});
});
postRobot.once('getUser', function(event) {
return {
name: 'Noggin the Nog'
};
});
var listener = postRobot.on('getUser', function(event) {
return {
id: event.data.id,
name: 'Zippy the Pinhead'
};
});
listener.cancel();
postRobot.on('getUser', { window: window.parent }, function(event) {
return {
name: 'Guybrush Threepwood'
};
});
postRobot.on('getUser', { domain: 'http://zombo.com' }, function(event) {
return {
name: 'Manny Calavera'
};
});
postRobot.send(someWindow, 'getUser', { id: 1337 }, { timeout: 5000 }).then(function(event) {
console.log(event.source, event.origin, 'Got user:', event.data.name);
}).catch(function(err) {
console.error(err);
});
postRobot.send(someWindow, 'getUser', { id: 1337 }, { domain: 'http://zombo.com' }).then(function(event) {
console.log(event.source, event.origin, 'Got user:', event.data.name);
});
postRobot.on('getUser', async ({ source, origin, data }) => {
let user = await getUser(data.id);
return {
id: data.id,
name: user.name
};
});
try {
let { source, origin, data } = await postRobot.send(someWindow, `getUser`, { id: 1337 });
console.log(source, origin, 'Got user:', data.name);
} catch (err) {
console.error(err);
}
For security reasons, it is recommended that you always explicitly specify the window and domain you want to listen to and send messages to. This creates a secure message channel that only works between two windows on the specified domain:
postRobot.on('getUser', { window: childWindow, domain: 'http://zombo.com' }, function(event) {
return {
id: event.data.id,
name: 'Frodo'
};
});
postRobot.send(someWindow, 'getUser', { id: 1337 }, { domain: 'http://zombo.com' }).then(function(event) {
console.log(event.source, event.origin, 'Got user:', event.data.name);
}).catch(function(err) {
console.error(err);
});
Post robot lets you send across functions in your data payload, fairly seamlessly.
For example:
postRobot.on('getUser', function(event) {
return {
id: event.data.id,
name: 'Nogbad the Bad',
logout: function() {
currentUser.logout();
}
};
});
postRobot.send(myWindow, 'getUser', { id: 1337 }).then(function(event) {
var user = event.data;
user.logout().then(function() {
console.log('User was logged out');
});
});
The function
user.logout() will be called on the original window. Post Robot transparently messages back to the
original window, calls the function that was passed, then messages back with the result of the function.
Because this uses post-messaging behind the scenes and is therefore always async,
user.logout() will always return a promise, and must be
.then'd or
awaited.
Unfortunately, IE blocks direct post messaging between a parent window and a popup, on different domains.
In order to use post-robot in IE9+ with popup windows, you will need to set up an invisible 'bridge' iframe on your parent page:
[ Parent page ]
+---------------------+ [ Popup ]
| xx.com |
| | +--------------+
| +---------------+ | | yy.com |
| | [iframe] | | | |
| | | | | |
| | yy.com/bridge | | | |
| | | | | |
| | | | | |
| | | | | |
| | | | +--------------+
| +---------------+ |
| |
+---------------------+
a. Use the special
ie build of post-robot:
dist/post-robot.ie.js.
b. Create a bridge path on the domain of your popup, for example
http://yy.com/bridge.html, and include post-robot:
<script src="http://yy.com/js/post-robot.ie.js"></script>
c. In the parent page on
xx.com which opens the popup, include the following javascript:
<script>
postRobot.bridge.openBridge('http://yy.com/bridge.html');
</script>
Now
xx.com and
yy.com can communicate freely using post-robot, in IE.