Sets up a duplex object stream over window.postMessage , between pages or a dedicated Web Worker and its parent window.

Usage

WindowPostMessageStream

import { WindowPostMessageStream } from '@metamask/post-message-stream' ; const streamA = new WindowPostMessageStream({ name : 'streamA' , target : 'streamB' , }); const streamB = new WindowPostMessageStream({ name : 'streamB' , target : 'streamA' , targetWindow : iframe.contentWindow, }); streamB.on( 'data' , (data) => console .log(data)); streamA.write(chunk);

Gotchas

Under the hood, WindowPostMessageStream uses window.addEventListener('message', (event) => ...) . If event.source is not referentially equal to the stream's targetWindow , all messages will be ignored. This can happen in environments where window objects are proxied, such as Electron.

WorkerPostMessageStream and WorkerParentPostMessageStream

These streams are intended for dedicated Web Workers only. They might sort-of work with shared workers, but attempt that at your own risk.

The parent stream is initialized in the context that will create the worker. The worker is initialized in the worker.

In the parent context:

import { WorkerParentPostMessageStream } from '@metamask/post-message-stream' ; const worker = new Worker(url); const parentStream = new WorkerParentPostMessageStream({ worker }); parentStream.write( 'hello' );

In the worker:

import { WorkerPostMessageStream } from '@metamask/post-message-stream' ; const workerStream = new WorkerPostMessageStream(); workerStream.on( 'data' , (data) => console .log(data + ', world' ));

