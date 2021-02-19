Communicate with web Workers and other Windows using a simple Promise based API

With post-me it is easy for a parent (for example the main app) and a child (for example a worker or an iframe) to expose methods and custom events to each other.

Features

🔁 Parent and child can both expose methods and/or events .

and/or . 🔎 Strong typing of method names, arguments, return values, as well as event names and payloads.

of method names, arguments, return values, as well as event names and payloads. 🤙 Seamlessly pass callbacks to the other context to get progress or partial results.

to the other context to get progress or partial results. 📨 Transfer arguments/return values/payloads when needed instead of cloning.

arguments/return values/payloads when needed instead of cloning. 🔗 Establish multiple concurrent connections .

concurrent . 🌱 No dependencies : 2kb gzip bundle.

: 2kb gzip bundle. 🧪 Excellent test coverage .

. 👐 Open source (MIT)

Demo

In this live demo the main window communicates with a web worker and an iframe (source).

Install

Import post-me as a module:

npm install post-me

import { ParentHandshake } from 'post-me' ;

Import post-me as a script:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/post-me/dist/index.js" > </ script > < script > const ParentHandshake = PostMe.ParentHandshake; </ script >

Usage

In the example below, the parent application calls methods exposed by the worker and listens to events emitted by it.

For the sake of simiplicity, only the worker is exposing methods and events, however the parent could do it as well.

Parent code:

import { ParentHandshake, WorkerMessenger } from 'post-me' ; const worker = new Worker( './worker.js' ); const messenger = new WorkerMessenger({ worker }); ParentHandshake(messenger).then( ( connection ) => { const remoteHandle = connection.remoteHandle(); remoteHandle.call( 'sum' , 3 , 4 ).then( ( result ) => { console .log(result); }); remoteHandle.addEventListener( 'ping' , ( payload ) => { console .log(payload) }); });

Worker code:

import { ChildHandshake, WorkerMessenger } from 'post-me' ; const methods = { sum: ( x, y ) => x + y, mul: ( x, y ) => x * y } const messenger = WorkerMessenger({worker: self}); ChildHandshake(messenger, methods).then( ( connection ) => { const localHandle = connection.localHandle(); localHandle.emit( 'ping' , 'Oh, hi!' ); });

Typescript

Using typescript you can ensure that the parent and the child are using each other's methods and events correctly. Most coding mistakes will be caught during development by the typescript compiler.

Thanks to post-me extensive typescript support, the correctness of the following items can be statically checked during development:

Method names

Argument number and types

Return values type

Event names

Event payload type

Below a modified version of the previous example using typescript.

Types code:

export type WorkerMethods = { sum: ( x: number , y: number ) => number ; mul: ( x: number , y: number ) => number ; } export type WorkerEvents = { 'ping' : string ; }

Parent Code:

import { ParentHandshake, WorkerMessenger, RemoteHandle } from 'post-me' ; import { WorkerMethods, WorkerEvents } from './types' ; const worker = new Worker( './worker.js' ); const messenger = new WorkerMessenger({ worker }); ParentHandshake(messenger).then( ( connection ) => { const remoteHandle: RemoteHandle<WorkerMethods, WorkerEvents> = connection.remoteHandle(); remoteHandle.call( 'sum' , 3 , 4 ).then( ( result ) => { console .log(result); }); remoteHandle.addEventListener( 'ping' , ( payload ) => { console .log(payload) }); remoteHandle.call( 'mul' , 3 , 'four' ); remoteHandle.call( 'foo' ); });

Worker code:

import { ChildHandshake, WorkerMessenger, LocalHandle } from 'post-me' ; import { WorkerMethods, WorkerEvents } from './types' ; const methods: WorkerMethods = { sum: ( x: number , y: number ) => x + y, mul: ( x: number , y: number ) => x * y, } const messenger = WorkerMessenger({worker: self}); ChildHandshake(messenger, methods).then( ( connection ) => { const localHandle: LocalHandle<WorkerMethods, WorkerEvents> = connection.localHandle(); localHandle.emit( 'ping' , 'Oh, hi!' ); });

Other Uses

post-me can establish the same level of bidirectional communications not only with workers but with other windows too (e.g. iframes) and message channels.

Internally, the low level differences between communicating with a Worker , a Window , or a MessageChannel have been abstracted, and the Handshake will accept any object that implements the Messenger interface defined by post-me.

This approach makes it easy for post-me to be extended by its users.

A Messenger implementation for communicating between Windows and MessagePorts is already provided in the library ( WindowMessenger and PortMessenger ).

Windows

Here is an example of using post-me to communicate with an iframe.

Parent code:

import { ParentHandshake, WindowMessenger } from 'post-me' ; const childFrame = document .createElement( 'iframe' ); const childWindow = childFrame.contentWindow; const messenger = new WindowMessenger({ localWindow: window , remoteWindow: childWindow, remoteOrigin: '*' }); ParentHandshake(messenger).then( ( connection ) => { });

Child code:

import { ChildHandshake, WindowMessenger } from 'post-me' ; const messenger = new WindowMessenger({ localWindow: window , remoteWindow: window .parent, remoteOrigin: '*' }); ChildHandshake(messenger).then( ( connection ) => { });

MessageChannels

Here is an example of using post-me to communicate over a MessageChannel .

import { ParentHandshake, ChildHandshake, PortMessenger } from 'post-me' ; const channel = new MessageChannel(); const port1 = channel.port1; const port2 = channel.port2; { const messenger = new PortMessenger({port: port1}); ParentHandshake(messenger).then( connection => { }); } { const messenger = new PortMessenger({port: port2}); ChildHandshake(messenger).then( connection => { }); }

Callbacks as call parameters

Even though functions cannot actually be shared across contexts, with a little magic under the hood post-me let's you pass callback functions as arguments when calling a method on the other worker/window.

Passing callbacks can be useful to obtain progress or partial results from a long running task.

Parent code:

ParentHandshake(messenger).then( connection => { const remoteHandle = connection.remoteHandle(); const onProgress = ( progress ) => { console .log(progress); } remoteHandle.call( "slowSum" , 2 , 3 , onProgress).then( result => { console .log(result); }); });

Worker code:

const methods = { slowSum: ( x, y, onProgress ) => { onProgress( 0.25 ); onProgress( 0.5 ); onProgress( 0.75 ); return x + y; } ChildHandshake(messenger, methods).then( connection => { })

Transfer vs Clone

By default any call parameter, return value, and event payload is cloned when passed to the other context.

While in most cases this doesn't have a significant impact on performance, sometimes you might need to transfer an object instead of cloning it. NOTE: only Transferable objects can be transfered ( ArrayBuffer , MessagePort , ImageBitmap , OffscreenCanvas ).

post-me provides a way to optionally transfer objects that are part of a method call, return value, or event payload.

In the example below, the parent passes a very large array to a worker, the worker modifies the array in place, and returns it to the parent. Transfering the array instead of cloning it twice can save significant amounts of time.

Parent code:

ParentHandshake(messenger).then( ( connection ) => { const remoteHandle = connection.remoteHandle(); remoteHandle.setCallTransfer( 'fillArray' , ( array, value ) => [array.buffer]); { const array = new Float64Array ( 100000000 ); remoteHandle.call( 'fillArray' , array, 5 ); } { const array = new Float64Array ( 100000000 ); const args = [array, 2 ]; const callOptions = { transfer: [array.buffer] }; remoteHandle.customCall( 'scaleArray' , args, callOptions); } });

Worker code:

const methods = { fillArray: ( array, value ) => { array.forEach( ( _, i ) => {array[i] = value}); return array; }, scaleArray: ( buffer, type value ) => { array.forEach( ( a, i ) => {array[i] = a * value}); return array; } } ChildHandshake(messenger, model).then( ( connection ) => { const localHandle = connection.localHandle(); localHandle.setReturnTransfer( 'fillArray' , ( result ) => [result.buffer]); localHandle.setReturnTransfer( 'scaleArray' , ( result ) => [result.buffer]); });

Debugging

You can optionally output the internal low-level messages exchanged between the two ends.

To enable debugging, simply decorate any Messenger instance with the provided DebugMessenger decorator.

You can optionally pass to the decorator your own logging function (a glorified console.log by default), which can be useful to make the output more readable, or to inspect messages in automated tests.

import { ParentHandshake, WindowMessenger, DebugMessenger } from 'post-me' ; import debug from 'debug' ; let messenger = new WindowMessenger({ localWindow: window , remoteWindow: childWindow, remoteOrigin: '*' }); const log = debug( 'post-me:parent' ); messenger = DebugMessenger(messenger, log); ParentHandshake(messenger).then( ( connection ) => { });

Output:

Parallel Programming

@post-me/mpi is an experimental library to write parallel algorithms that run on a pool of workers using a MPI-like syntax. See the dedicated README for more information.

API Documentation

The full API reference can be found here.

References

The post-me API is loosely inspired by postmate, with several major improvements and fixes to outstanding issues: