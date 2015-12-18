The Node.JS argument parser that helps you be a good Unix citizen and doesn't make an ass out of u and me.
posix-argv-parser is a command line interface (CLI) argument parser that is:
--help
-bar, which can mean both
-b -a -r and
-b=ar.
var pap = require("posix-argv-parser");
var args = pap.create();
var v = pap.validators;
args.createOption(["-p", "--port"], {
// All options are optional
// Implies hasValue: true, which allows parser to read -p2345 as -p=2345
defaultValue: 8282,
// Both built-in and custom validations supported,
// synchronous as well as asynchronous (promise based)
validators: [v.integer("Custom message. ${1} must be a number.")],
// Transforms allow you to get more intelligent values
// than raw strings back
transform: function (value) { return parseInt(value, 10); }
});
args.createOption(["-v"], {
validators: [function (opt) {
// See also asynchronous validators
if (opt.timesSet < 1) {
throw new Error("Set " + opt.signature + " at least once!");
}
}]
});
// Operands are statements without options.
// Example: the path in `mything --port=1234 path/to/stuff`
args.createOperand("rootPath", {
// Used in error msgs
signature: "Presentation root directory",
// Both will use default error messages
validators: [v.file(), v.required()]
});
args.parse(process.argv.slice(2), function (errors, options) {
if (errors) { return console.log(errors[0]); }
// Various useful ways to get the values from the options.
options["-v"].timesSet;
options["--port"].isSet;
// Will be a true number thanks to the transform
options["--port"].value;
options.rootPath.value;
});
posixArgvParser.create()
var args = require("posix-argv-parser").create();
Creates a new instance of posix-argv-parser that holds a collection of options and operands.
args.createOption(flags[, options])
args.createOption(["-h", "--help"]);
Creates a new
option. An option has all the properties of an
argument, as well as
option.hasValue and
option.timesSet. The
options object is optional.
args.addShorthand(opt, [argv1, ...])
A shorthand is a convenience method for adding options to your CLI that simply set other options.
args.createOption("--env", { hasValue: true });
args.addShorthand("--dev", ["--env", "dev"]);
args.addShorthand("--prod", ["--env", "prod"]);
This makes passing
--dev an equlvalent to passing
--env dev.
args.createOperand([name][, options])
args.createOperand();
Creates a new operand. An operand has all the properties of an
argument, as well as
greedy: true|false - i.e. whether or not it
will eat many arguments or just one (defaults to
false, just one).
The name is optional, and should be a string. The name is used to
access the value through the
options object passed to the
parse
callback. If not provided, it defaults to "OPD" (beware when using
more than one operand).
args.parse(args, callback)
Performs parsing and validation of argv. In Node.JS, make sure to discard the first two items of process.argv, as they contain unrelated arguments ("node" and the file name).
The callback is called with two arguments,
errors, which is either
undefined, or an array of errors and/or validation messages, and an
options object, which is used to retrieve data from configured options.
var args = require("posix-argv-parser").create();
args.handle(process.argv.slice(2), function (errors, options) {
if (errors) {
// Print an error msg, i.e. console.log(errors[0])
return;
}
// Continue with normal operation. I.e. options["-v"].hasValue,
// options["-v"].timesSet, options["-p"].value, etc.
});
Options (
args.createOption and operands (
args.createOperand) are
the two types of arguments handled by posix-argv-parser, and they
share common functionality, listed below this introduction.
An option is a flag, with or without a value.
-p,
-p abc,
-pabc,
-p=abc,
--port abc and
--port=abc are all supported by
posix-argv-parser.
-pabc can mean both
-p -a -b -c and
-p=abc. posix-argv-parser
uses
opt.hasValue to separate the two. With
opt.hasValue set to
true,
-pabc will be handled as
-p=abc. When false (default), it
will be handled as
-p -a -b -c. In that case you also need to have
option handlers for
-a,
-b and
-c, or you'll get a validation
error such as
"unknown option -a" (depending on which option
posix-argv-parser first encountered that didn't exist).
An operand is an option-less value, i.e.
foo (with no
-b or
--myopt prefixing it). It's commonly used for arguments that always
have to be passed. Examples are
nano path/to/file.txt,
git checkout master,
rmdir my_dir, etc. The validators
validators.file,
validators.directory, and
validators.fileOrDirectory are very
useful for operands.
Note that the parser can handle a mix and match of options and
operands in any order, i.e.
mycommand --port 1234 my/directory and
mycommand my/directory --port 1234 will both work.
Multiple operands will be applied in order of creation. I.e.
mycommand something with two operands will assign
"something" to
the first and
undefined to the second, unless the first is greedy,
in which case it will receive all the operand values.
See example usage at the beginning of this document for more information.
When creating options and operands, the following properties can be passed in with the "options" object.
opt.validators
An array of validators. A validator is a function that accepts the argument result object as input. See below for a description of argument result objects. To fail validation, the validator can either throw an error, or return a rejecting promise.
opt.transform
A function that transforms the raw string value provided before
assigning it to the
opt.value property of an argument result object.
The function receives the string value as input, and should return any
value back.
opt.hasValue
If the argument takes a value, set to
true. Defaults to
false for
options, is always
true for operands (thus it can be omitted).
opt.defaultValue
The default value to use if the argument was not provided. When
opt.defaultValue is provided,
opt.hasValue is implied
and can be omitted. The default value should be a string, and will be
validated and transformed like actual values.
opt.signature
The signature is used to identify options and operands in validation errors. Options automatically gets a signature consisting of the option flags assigned to it::
var opt = args.createOption(["-v", "--version"]);
opt.signature; // "-v/--version"
opt.signature = "-v"; // custom signature
Specifying a signature is more useful for operands, since an operand doesn't have any data that it can use to auto generate a signature (their default signature is "OPD").
var rootDir = args.createOperand();
rootDir.signature; // "OPD", as the default name
rootDir.signature = "Root directory";
Options has additional properties that operands doesn't have.
opt.requiresValue
Only makes sense if
opt.hasValue is
true. When this property
is
false, an option can both be provided as a flag with no value or
as an option with a value.
A common example of options that work with and without values are help
options, that may be provided alone to get general help, e.g.
mything --help, and with values to get help for specific topics, e.g.
mything --help bisect.
Argument result objects are produced when calling
args.parse to
parse
argv into the predefined options and operands. There is one
result object per original option/operand. These objects have the
following properties:
argumentResult.isSet
true or
false depending on whether or not the argument was present
in
argv.
argumentResult.value
The value of the argument. Is normally a string, but may be any object if the argument had a transform function.
argumentResult.timesSet
The number of times an argument was set. Useful for options like
-v
(verbose) which you might want to allow setting multiple times, giving the
user more and more verbose output from your program:
-v // 1
-vv // 2
-v -v -v -v // 4
-v -vv -vv -vvv // 8
Validators let you add requirements with associated error messages to options and operands.
posix-argv-parser has a number of built-in validators, and creating custom ones is dead simple, as a validator is just a function.
The built in validators provides a selection of generic validators.
You can customize the error messages by passing strings with tokens
like
"${1}" in them. The number and value maps are documented for
each validator.
Validators are functions, yet the built-in validators are used by calling them directly with custom error messages. This works because the built-in validators all return the actual validation function.
// Uses built-in error message
posixArgvParser.validators.required();
// Specify your own error message
posixArgvParser.validators.required("${1} has to be set");
validators.required(errorMessage)
Fails if the option is not set.
Custom error message:
${1}: The option
opt.signature
validators.integer(errorMessage)
Will fail validation if the option was not an integer, i.e.
"foo"
and
42.5.
Custom error message:
${1}: The specified number
${2}: The option
opt.signature
validators.number(errorMessage)
Will fail validation if the option was not a number, i.e.
"foo" and
?.
Custom error message:
${1}: The specified number
${2}: The option
opt.signature
validators.file(errorMessage)
Will fail validation if the option was not a path pointing to an existing file in the file system.
Custom error message:
${1}: The specified file
${2}: The option
opt.signature
validators.directory(errorMessage)
Will fail validation if the option was not a path pointing to an existing directory in the file system.
Custom error message:
${1}: The specified directory
${2}: The option
opt.signature
validators.fileOrDirectory(errorMessage)
Will fail validation if the option was not a path pointing to an existing file or directory in the file system. Will fail for block devices, sockets, etc.
Custom error message:
${1}: The specified file or directory
${2}: The option
opt.signature
A validator is a function that throws an error or returns a promise. If it does not do any of those things, it is immediately considered passed. The function is passed an argument result object.
args.createOption("-v", {
validators: [function (opt) {
if (opt.value == "can not be this value") {
throw new Error("This is the error message.");
}
}]
});
Promises are used to facilitate asynchronous validators. Here's an example of a validator that checks if a file is larger than 1MB::
var when = require("when");
args.createOption(["-f"], {
validators: [function (opt) {
var deferred = when.defer();
fs.stat(opt.value, function (err, stat) {
if (err) { deferred.reject("Unknown error: " + err); }
if (stat.size > 1024) {
deferred.reject(opt.value +
" (" + opt.signature + ") was larger than 1MB");
} else {
deferred.resolve();
}
});
return deferred.promise;
}]
});
Given
--myopt /path/to/file and the file is larger than 1MB, you'll
get the error message
"/path/to/file (--myopt) was larger than 1MB".
Rejecting the promise counts as an error. The first argument should be
a string, and is the error message. (TODO: This will likely change to
an error object with a
message property).
Transforms can mutate the values of options. A transform is a simple function that receives the raw string value as input, and can return whatever it likes.::
args.createOption(["-p"], {
transform: function (value) { return parseInt(value, 10); }
});
Types are predefined "options" objects that you can pass when creating
options and/or operands. For instance, the "number" type includes the
number validator, sets
opt.hasValue to
true, and includes a
transform that converts the raw string to an actual number (by way of
parseFloat)::
args.createOption(["-n"], args.types.number());
Note that the type is a function call - it returns the options object. You can pass in additional options. The following example piggy-backs the number type to create an option that only takes positive numbers::
args.createOption(["-n"], args.types.number({
validators: [function (opt) {
if (parseFloat(opt.value) < 0) {
throw new Error("Oh noes, negative number!");
}
}]
}));
--help
It's not in the nature of posix-argv-parser to automatically handle
--help for you. It is however very easy to add such an option to
your program. To help you keep all CLI option data in one place,
options and operands are allowed to have a
opt.description
property that posix-argv-parser does not care about::
var args = require("posix-argv-parser").create();
args.createOption(["--port"], {
defaultValue: 1234
description: "The port to start the server on."
});
args.createOption(["-v"], {
description: "Level of detail in output. " +
"Pass multiple times (i.e. -vvv) for more output."
});
args.createOption(["--help", "-h"], { description: "Show this text" });
help.helpText = "Show this text";
args.parse(process.argv.slice(2), function (errors, options) {
if (errors) { return console.log(errors[0]); }
if (options["-h"].isSet) {
args.options.forEach(function (opt) {
console.log(opt.signature + ": " + opt.description);
});
} else {
// Proceed with normal program operation
}
});
2.0.0 (2015-Nov-18)
engines property in
package.json with a node v4+ requirement
1.0.2 (2014-Apr-23)
1.0.1 (2014-Mar-25)