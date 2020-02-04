The missing POSIX system calls for Node.
posix.openlog() also supports non-POSIX facility codes.
package.json:
"dependencies": { "posix": "1.0.x" }
package.json manually after validating compatibility
with new node-posix MAJOR and MINOR releases).
Other extension modules that provide POSIX/Unix/Linux/BSD functionality:
posix.getgid() is an alias to Node core
process.getgid()
posix.getuid() is an alias to Node core
process.getuid()
posix.setgid() is an alias to Node core
process.setgid()
posix.setuid() is an alias to Node core
process.setuid(),
NOTE: should be used carefully due to inconsistent behavior under different
operating systems, see http://www.cs.ucdavis.edu/~hchen/paper/usenix02.html
ulimit() is obsolete, use
posix.setrlimit() instead.
npm install posix
var posix = require('posix');
Changes the root directory of the calling process to that specified in
path.
This directory will be used for pathnames beginning with
/. The root
directory is inherited by all children of the calling process.
The working directory is also automatically set to the new root directory.
NOTE: Please be aware of the limitations of
chroot jails:
chroot() Operations":
http://www.unixwiz.net/techtips/chroot-practices.html
chroot() jail":
http://www.bpfh.net/simes/computing/chroot-break.html
Example:
posix.chroot('/somewhere/safe');
Returns the current process's effective group ID.
console.log('Effective GID: ' + posix.getegid());
Returns the current process's effective user ID.
console.log('Effective UID: ' + posix.geteuid());
Get the group database entry for the given group.
group can be specified
either as a numeric GID or a group name (string).
var util = require('util');
util.inspect(posix.getgrnam('wheel'));
Example output of above:
{ name: 'wheel', passwd: '*', gid: 0, members: [ 'root' ] }
Return the process group ID of the current process (
posix.getpgid(0)) or of
a process of a given PID (
posix.getpgid(PID)).
console.log('My PGID: ' + posix.getpgid(0));
console.log('init's PGID: ' + posix.getpgid(1));
Return the process group ID of the current process (
posix.setpgid(0, PGID))
or of a process of a given PID (
posix.getpgid(PID, PGID)).
// move process into it's own process group
posix.setpgid(process.pid, process.pid)
Returns the parent process's PID.
console.log('Parent PID: ' + posix.getppid());
Get the user database entry for the given user.
user can be specified either
as a numeric UID or a username (string).
var util = require('util');
util.inspect(posix.getpwnam('root'));
Example output of above:
{ name: 'root',
passwd: '*',
uid: 0,
gid: 0,
gecos: 'System Administrator',
shell: '/bin/sh',
dir: '/var/root' }
Get resource limits. (See getrlimit(2).)
The
soft limit is the value that the kernel enforces for the
corresponding resource. The
hard limit acts as a ceiling for the soft
limit: an unprivileged process may only set its soft limit to a value in the
range from 0 up to the hard limit, and (irreversibly) lower its hard limit.
A limit value of
null indicates "unlimited" (RLIM_INFINITY).
Supported resources:
'core' (RLIMIT_CORE) Maximum size of core file. When 0 no core dump files
are created.
'cpu' (RLIMIT_CPU) CPU time limit in seconds. When the process reaches the
soft limit, it is sent a SIGXCPU signal. The default action for this signal is
to terminate the process.
'data' (RLIMIT_DATA) The maximum size of the process's data segment
(initialized data, uninitialized data, and heap).
'fsize' (RLIMIT_FSIZE) The maximum size of files that the process may create.
Attempts to extend a file beyond this limit result in delivery of a SIGXFSZ
signal.
'nofile' (RLIMIT_NOFILE) Specifies a value one greater than the maximum file
descriptor number that can be opened by this process.
'nproc' (RLIMIT_NPROC) The maximum number of processes (or, more precisely on Linux,
threads) that can be created by this process. (Note: Only Linux, OS X, and BSDs support the 'nproc' resource limit. An error will be raised on unsupported platforms.)
'stack' (RLIMIT_STACK) The maximum size of the process stack, in bytes. Upon
reaching this limit, a SIGSEGV signal is generated.
'as' (RLIMIT_AS) The maximum size of the process's virtual memory (address
space) in bytes.
var limits = posix.getrlimit('nofile');
console.log('Current limits: soft=' + limits.soft + ', max=' + limits.hard);
Sets the group access list to all groups of which user is a member. The additional group group is also added to the list.
posix.initgroups("node", "httpd"); // all groups of 'node' plus 'httpd'
Sets the Effective group ID of the current process.
gid can be either a
numeric GID or a group name (string).
posix.setegid(0); // set effective group UID to "wheel"
posix.setegid('nobody');
Sets the Effective user ID of the current process.
uid can be either a
numeric UID or a username (string).
posix.seteuid(0); // set effective UID to "root"
posix.seteuid('nobody');
Sets the Real and Effective group IDs of the current process.
rgid and
egid
can be either a numeric UIDs or group names (strings). A value of
-1 means
that the corresponding GID is left unchanged.
posix.setregid(-1, 1000); // just set the EGID to 1000
posix.setregid('www-data', 'www-data'); // change both RGID and EGID to "www-data"
Sets the Real and Effective user IDs of the current process.
ruid and
euid
can be either a numeric UIDs or usernames (strings). A value of
-1 means
that the corresponding UID is left unchanged.
IMPORTANT NOTE: what happens to the Saved UID when
setreuid() is called is
operating system dependent. For example on OSX the Saved UID seems to be set
to the previous EUID. This means that the process can escape back to EUID=0
simply by calling
setreuid(0, 0). A workaround for this is to call
posix.setreuid(ruid, euid) twice with the same arguments.
posix.setreuid(-1, 1000); // just set the EUID to 1000
posix.setreuid('nobody', 'nobody'); // change both RUID and EUID to "nobody"
Set resource limits. (See setrlimit(2).) Supported resource types are listed
under
posix.getrlimit.
The
limits argument is an object in the form
{ soft: SOFT_LIMIT, hard: HARD_LIMIT }. Current limit values are used if
either
soft or
hard key is not specifing in the
limits object. A limit
value of
null indicates "unlimited" (RLIM_INFINITY).
// raise maximum number of open file descriptors to 10k, hard limit is left unchanged
posix.setrlimit('nofile', { soft: 10000 });
// enable core dumps of unlimited size
posix.setrlimit('core', { soft: null, hard: null });
Creates a session and sets the process group ID. Returns the process group ID.
console.log('Session ID: ' + posix.setsid());
Open a connection to the logger.
Arguments:
identity - defines the name of the process visible in the logged entries.
options - set of option flags (see below).
facility - facility code for the logged messages (see below).
Options:
'cons' - Log to the system console on error.
'ndelay' - Connect to syslog daemon immediately.
'nowait' - Do not wait for child processes.
'odelay' - Delay open until syslog() is called.
'pid' - Log the process ID with each message.
Facilities:
NOTE: only
'user' and
'local0' ..
'local7' are defined in the POSIX
standard. However, the other codes should be pretty well supported on most
platforms.
'kern'
'user'
'mail'
'news'
'uucp'
'daemon'
'auth'
'cron'
'lpr'
'local0' ..
'local7'
Example:
posix.openlog('myprog', {odelay: true, pid: true}, 'local7');
Close connection to the logger.
Sets a priority mask for log messages. Further
posix.syslog() messages are
only sent out if their priority is included in the mask. Priorities are listed
under
posix.syslog().
// only send the most critical messages
posix.setlogmask({emerg:true, alert: true, crit: true});
Send a message to the syslog logger using the given
priority.
Priorities:
'emerg'
'alert'
'crit'
'err'
'warning'
'notice'
'info'
'debug'
Example:
posix.syslog('info', 'hello, world!');
Returns the hostname of the operating system.
Sets the hostname of the operating system.
Example:
posix.sethostname('beefheart');
Enable the swap device located at
path.
swapflags is an optional array of
strings to define the flags of the swap device, being available
prefer and
discard.
Disable the swap device located at
path.
posix.seteuid etc. implementation is based on Node core project
SetUid
Copyright (c) 2011-2015 Mika Eloranta
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.