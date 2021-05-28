A small dom element positioning lib inspired by jquery-ui/position

installation

npm install positions

features

no dependencies

simple functional api

well tested in ie9+

tiny (871 B)

usage

var positions = require ( 'positions' )

var css = positions(el, 'top left' , target, 'top left' )

var css = positions(el, 'center center' , target, 'center center' )

var css = positions(el, 'bottom left' , target, 'top left' )

var css = positions(el, 'bottom center' , target, 'bottom center' )

...etc.

run tests

npm test

browser compatibility

works in all good browsers! (also in ie9+)

