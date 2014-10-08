poser

Create clean arrays, or anything else, which you can safely extend

Install

Using Bower

bower install -S poser

Using npm

npm install -S poser

Gives you the type global from another execution context. The context is different every time, giving you references in different contexts.

Shortcut to get an Array from another context. Equivalent to poser('Array') .

Shortcut to get an Object from another context. Equivalent to poser('Object') .

Shortcut to get an Function from another context. Equivalent to poser('Function') .

Shortcut to get an Date from another context. Equivalent to poser('Date') .

Shortcut to get an String from another context. Equivalent to poser('String') .

Example

var Array2 = require ( 'poser' ).Array(); Array2.prototype.eat = function ( ) { var r = this [ 0 ]; delete this [ 0 ]; console .log( 'Y U NO .shift()?' ); return r; }; var a = new Array2( 3 , 5 , 7 ); a.eat(); console .log( Object .prototype.toString.call(a)); console .log( Array === Array2);

License

MIT