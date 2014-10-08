openbase logo
poser

by Nicolás Bevacqua
1.2.0 (see all)

📯 Create clean arrays, or anything else, which you can safely extend

Popularity

Downloads/wk

145

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

poser

Create clean arrays, or anything else, which you can safely extend

Install

Using Bower

bower install -S poser

Using npm

npm install -S poser

poser(type)

Gives you the type global from another execution context. The context is different every time, giving you references in different contexts.

poser.Array()

Shortcut to get an Array from another context. Equivalent to poser('Array').

poser.Object()

Shortcut to get an Object from another context. Equivalent to poser('Object').

poser.Function()

Shortcut to get an Function from another context. Equivalent to poser('Function').

poser.Date()

Shortcut to get an Date from another context. Equivalent to poser('Date').

poser.String()

Shortcut to get an String from another context. Equivalent to poser('String').

Example
var Array2 = require('poser').Array();
// <- Array

Array2.prototype.eat = function () {
  var r = this[0];
  delete this[0];
  console.log('Y U NO .shift()?');
  return r;
};

var a = new Array2(3, 5, 7);

a.eat();
// <- 3

console.log(Object.prototype.toString.call(a));
// <- [object Array]

console.log(Array === Array2);
// <- false

License

MIT

