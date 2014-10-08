Create clean arrays, or anything else, which you can safely extend
Using Bower
bower install -S poser
Using
npm
npm install -S poser
poser(type)
Gives you the
type global from another execution context. The context is different every time, giving you references in different contexts.
poser.Array()
Shortcut to get an
Array from another context. Equivalent to
poser('Array').
poser.Object()
Shortcut to get an
Object from another context. Equivalent to
poser('Object').
poser.Function()
Shortcut to get an
Function from another context. Equivalent to
poser('Function').
poser.Date()
Shortcut to get an
Date from another context. Equivalent to
poser('Date').
poser.String()
Shortcut to get an
String from another context. Equivalent to
poser('String').
var Array2 = require('poser').Array();
// <- Array
Array2.prototype.eat = function () {
var r = this[0];
delete this[0];
console.log('Y U NO .shift()?');
return r;
};
var a = new Array2(3, 5, 7);
a.eat();
// <- 3
console.log(Object.prototype.toString.call(a));
// <- [object Array]
console.log(Array === Array2);
// <- false
MIT