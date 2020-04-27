ABOUT:

pos-js is a Javascript port of Mark Watson's FastTag Part of Speech Tagger which was itself based on Eric Brill's trained rule set and English lexicon.

pos-js also includes a basic lexer that can be used to extract words and other tokens from text strings.

pos-js was written by Percy Wegmann and is available on Google code. This fork adds node.js and npm support.

LICENSE:

jspos is licensed under the GNU LGPLv3

INSTALL:

$ npm install pos

USAGE:

var pos = require ( 'pos' ); var words = new pos.Lexer().lex( 'This is some sample text. This text can contain multiple sentences.' ); var tagger = new pos.Tagger(); var taggedWords = tagger.tag(words); for (i in taggedWords) { var taggedWord = taggedWords[i]; var word = taggedWord[ 0 ]; var tag = taggedWord[ 1 ]; console .log(word + " /" + tag); } tagger.extendLexicon({ 'Obama' : [ 'NNP' ]}); tagger.tag([ 'Mr' , 'Obama' ]);

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Thanks to Mark Watson for writing FastTag, which served as the basis for jspos.

TAGS: