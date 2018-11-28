openbase logo
portscanner

by Brandon Alexander
2.2.0 (see all)

An asynchronous port scanner for Node.js.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

799K

GitHub Stars

277

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

portscanner

npm JavaScript Style Guide

The portscanner module is an asynchronous JavaScript port scanner for Node.js.

Portscanner can check a port, or range of ports, for 'open' or 'closed' statuses.

Looking for maintainer!

Install

npm install portscanner

Usage

A brief example:

var portscanner = require('portscanner')

// Checks the status of a single port
portscanner.checkPortStatus(3000, '127.0.0.1', function(error, status) {
  // Status is 'open' if currently in use or 'closed' if available
  console.log(status)
})

// Find the first available port. Asynchronously checks, so first port
// determined as available is returned.
portscanner.findAPortNotInUse(3000, 3010, '127.0.0.1', function(error, port) {
  console.log('AVAILABLE PORT AT: ' + port)
})

// Find the first port in use or blocked. Asynchronously checks, so first port
// to respond is returned.
portscanner.findAPortInUse(3000, 3010, '127.0.0.1', function(error, port) {
  console.log('PORT IN USE AT: ' + port)
})

// You can also pass array of ports to check
portscanner.findAPortInUse([3000, 3005, 3006], '127.0.0.1', function(error, port) {
  console.log('PORT IN USE AT: ' + port)
})

// And skip host param. Default is '127.0.0.1'
portscanner.findAPortNotInUse(3000, 4000, function(error, port) {
  console.log('PORT IN USE AT: ' + port)
})

// And use promises
portscanner.findAPortNotInUse(3000, 4000).then(function(port) {
  console.log('PORT IN USE AT: ' + port)
})

The example directory contains a more detailed example.

Test

npm test

Future

Please create issues or pull requests for port scanning related features you'd like to see included.

License (MIT)

MIT

