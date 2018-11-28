The portscanner module is an asynchronous JavaScript port scanner for Node.js.
Portscanner can check a port, or range of ports, for 'open' or 'closed' statuses.
npm install portscanner
A brief example:
var portscanner = require('portscanner')
// Checks the status of a single port
portscanner.checkPortStatus(3000, '127.0.0.1', function(error, status) {
// Status is 'open' if currently in use or 'closed' if available
console.log(status)
})
// Find the first available port. Asynchronously checks, so first port
// determined as available is returned.
portscanner.findAPortNotInUse(3000, 3010, '127.0.0.1', function(error, port) {
console.log('AVAILABLE PORT AT: ' + port)
})
// Find the first port in use or blocked. Asynchronously checks, so first port
// to respond is returned.
portscanner.findAPortInUse(3000, 3010, '127.0.0.1', function(error, port) {
console.log('PORT IN USE AT: ' + port)
})
// You can also pass array of ports to check
portscanner.findAPortInUse([3000, 3005, 3006], '127.0.0.1', function(error, port) {
console.log('PORT IN USE AT: ' + port)
})
// And skip host param. Default is '127.0.0.1'
portscanner.findAPortNotInUse(3000, 4000, function(error, port) {
console.log('PORT IN USE AT: ' + port)
})
// And use promises
portscanner.findAPortNotInUse(3000, 4000).then(function(port) {
console.log('PORT IN USE AT: ' + port)
})
The example directory contains a more detailed example.
npm test
Please create issues or pull requests for port scanning related features you'd like to see included.