portscanner

The portscanner module is an asynchronous JavaScript port scanner for Node.js.

Portscanner can check a port, or range of ports, for 'open' or 'closed' statuses.

Looking for maintainer!

Install

npm install portscanner

Usage

A brief example:

var portscanner = require ( 'portscanner' ) portscanner.checkPortStatus( 3000 , '127.0.0.1' , function ( error, status ) { console .log(status) }) portscanner.findAPortNotInUse( 3000 , 3010 , '127.0.0.1' , function ( error, port ) { console .log( 'AVAILABLE PORT AT: ' + port) }) portscanner.findAPortInUse( 3000 , 3010 , '127.0.0.1' , function ( error, port ) { console .log( 'PORT IN USE AT: ' + port) }) portscanner.findAPortInUse([ 3000 , 3005 , 3006 ], '127.0.0.1' , function ( error, port ) { console .log( 'PORT IN USE AT: ' + port) }) portscanner.findAPortNotInUse( 3000 , 4000 , function ( error, port ) { console .log( 'PORT IN USE AT: ' + port) }) portscanner.findAPortNotInUse( 3000 , 4000 ).then( function ( port ) { console .log( 'PORT IN USE AT: ' + port) })

The example directory contains a more detailed example.

Test

npm test

Future

Please create issues or pull requests for port scanning related features you'd like to see included.

License (MIT)

MIT