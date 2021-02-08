$ [sudo] npm install portfinder
The
portfinder module has a simple interface:
var portfinder = require('portfinder');
portfinder.getPort(function (err, port) {
//
// `port` is guaranteed to be a free port
// in this scope.
//
});
Or with promise (if Promise are supported) :
const portfinder = require('portfinder');
portfinder.getPortPromise()
.then((port) => {
//
// `port` is guaranteed to be a free port
// in this scope.
//
})
.catch((err) => {
//
// Could not get a free port, `err` contains the reason.
//
});
If
portfinder.getPortPromise() is called on a Node version without Promise (<4), it will throw an Error unless Bluebird or any Promise pollyfill is used.
By default
portfinder will start searching from
8000 and scan until maximum port number (
65535) is reached.
You can change this globally by setting:
portfinder.basePort = 3000; // default: 8000
portfinder.highestPort = 3333; // default: 65535
or by passing optional options object on each invocation:
portfinder.getPort({
port: 3000, // minimum port
stopPort: 3333 // maximum port
}, callback);
$ npm test