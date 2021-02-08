Installation

$ [sudo] npm install portfinder

Usage

The portfinder module has a simple interface:

var portfinder = require ( 'portfinder' ); portfinder.getPort( function ( err, port ) { });

Or with promise (if Promise are supported) :

const portfinder = require ( 'portfinder' ); portfinder.getPortPromise() .then( ( port ) => { }) .catch( ( err ) => { });

If portfinder.getPortPromise() is called on a Node version without Promise (<4), it will throw an Error unless Bluebird or any Promise pollyfill is used.

Ports search scope

By default portfinder will start searching from 8000 and scan until maximum port number ( 65535 ) is reached.

You can change this globally by setting:

portfinder.basePort = 3000 ; portfinder.highestPort = 3333 ;

or by passing optional options object on each invocation:

portfinder.getPort({ port : 3000 , stopPort : 3333 }, callback);

Run Tests