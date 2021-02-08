openbase logo
portfinder

by http-party
1.0.28

A simple tool to find an open port or domain socket on the current machine

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Downloads/wk

12.9M

GitHub Stars

764

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

node-portfinder Build Status

Installation

  $ [sudo] npm install portfinder

Usage

The portfinder module has a simple interface:

  var portfinder = require('portfinder');

  portfinder.getPort(function (err, port) {
    //
    // `port` is guaranteed to be a free port
    // in this scope.
    //
  });

Or with promise (if Promise are supported) :

  const portfinder = require('portfinder');

  portfinder.getPortPromise()
    .then((port) => {
        //
        // `port` is guaranteed to be a free port
        // in this scope.
        //
    })
    .catch((err) => {
        //
        // Could not get a free port, `err` contains the reason.
        //
    });

If portfinder.getPortPromise() is called on a Node version without Promise (<4), it will throw an Error unless Bluebird or any Promise pollyfill is used.

Ports search scope

By default portfinder will start searching from 8000 and scan until maximum port number (65535) is reached.

You can change this globally by setting:

portfinder.basePort = 3000;    // default: 8000
portfinder.highestPort = 3333; // default: 65535

or by passing optional options object on each invocation:

portfinder.getPort({
    port: 3000,    // minimum port
    stopPort: 3333 // maximum port
}, callback);

Run Tests

  $ npm test

Author: Charlie Robbins

Maintainer: Erik Trom

License: MIT/X11

