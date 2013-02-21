Martin Porter's stemmer wrapped in CommonJS for use in node.js.

Dr Porter explains the stemmer thus:

The Porter stemming algorithm (or ‘Porter stemmer’) is a process for removing the commoner morphological and inflexional endings from words in English. Its main use is as part of a term normalisation process that is usually done when setting up Information Retrieval systems.

This is merely a wrapping of work done by others. The initial javascript port was done by "Andargor" with substantial revisions by Christopher McKenzie. More information is available on Porter's site via the link given above.

Installation

For node.js, using npm:

npm install porter-stemmer

or git clone this repo.

Example

> var stemmer = require ( 'porter-stemmer' ).stemmer > stemmer( 'Smurftastic' ) 'Smurftast'

Test Suite

I have included Dr Porter's sample input and output text in a test suite.

To verify: