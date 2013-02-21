openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ps

porter-stemmer

by Jed Parsons
0.9.1 (see all)

Martin Porter's stemmer for node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

99

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

build status

porter.js

Martin Porter's stemmer wrapped in CommonJS for use in node.js.

Dr Porter explains the stemmer thus:

The Porter stemming algorithm (or ‘Porter stemmer’) is a process for removing the commoner morphological and inflexional endings from words in English. Its main use is as part of a term normalisation process that is usually done when setting up Information Retrieval systems.

This is merely a wrapping of work done by others. The initial javascript port was done by "Andargor" with substantial revisions by Christopher McKenzie. More information is available on Porter's site via the link given above.

Installation

For node.js, using npm:

npm install porter-stemmer

or git clone this repo.

Example

> var stemmer = require('porter-stemmer').stemmer
> stemmer('Smurftastic')
'Smurftast'

Test Suite

I have included Dr Porter's sample input and output text in a test suite.

To verify:

npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial